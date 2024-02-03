Mo'Nique is bringing "the whole truth" to "Club Shay Shay" podcast
Mo’Nique is bringing laughs and truth bombs to “Club Shay Shay” after teasing her upcoming appearance on the podcast.
The “Club Shay Shay” podcast had everyone’s attention after the scathing tales that were shared on the platform by Katt Williams. Now, it seems as though the brown leather chase that has seated some of the most prominent names in the entertainment industry is about to get a second round of unfiltered personal truths.
Mo’Nique revealed that she is the latest star to join host Shannon Sharpe when she posted photos of them together on the set of the swanky lounge. “Hey, my sweet babies, today was a day. [I] talked with our Uncle Shay Shay. The truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth! Shannon Sharpe, you are a real one! Love us [for] real,” the comedian wrote on her Feb. 2 post that was shared on Twitter and Instagram.
In the comments, fans shared reactions such as “Let me get my popcorn ready” and “[This] might break the internet,” as they presumed that the interview would be “Katt Williams 2.0.” The episode that opened the floodgates to weeks of digital chaos garnered more than 56 million views as people clamored to hear the actor ether his comedic peers Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, Cedric The Entertainer, Rickey Smily and more in early January.
Mo’Nique has never been one to bite her tongue, having gone up against Netflix in a 2019 legal battle after accusing the streaming giant of discrimination and retaliation when she turned down a reported $500,000 deal for a comedy special. The two parties settled their feud in June 2022, and by February, her special, My Name is Mo’Nique, was announced by Netflix.
The Oscar-winning actress has also been vocal about her dealings in Hollywood. Many of her comments resurfaced this year when Taraji P. Henson echoed similar sentiments about Black actors having to fight for fair pay.
Mo’Nique is currently in the throes of a new legal fight for royalties from “The Parkers.” The popular sitcom is one of the streaming service’s most-watched series, yet she claims that CBS and Paramount have not provided compensation for years of syndication and a percentage of streaming rights. Her suit claims that she is owed 2.5 percent of gross receipts.
