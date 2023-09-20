Award-winning actress and comedian Mo’Nique has called out CBS over alleged financial discrepancies surrounding her hit show, “The Parkers.” Alongside her husband, Sidney Hicks, she addressed the issue yet again in a video posted to Instagram.

Mo’Nique began by recounting the legacy of “The Parkers,” which she co-starred in with Countess Vaughn. The show ran for five years on UPN but has remained popular in reruns on BET. Since 2020, it’s been one of the most-watched shows streaming on Netflix.

Mo’Nique and her husband expressed disbelief at claims that despite the series’ longevity and success, it has not generated any profit. “They’re trying to convince us through our ownership of the show that we made absolutely no money,” the industry veteran stated.

Hicks chimed in with some startling figures. He mentioned alleged conversations with executive producers who claimed the show cost less than $70 million to produce over its five-year run. By 2009, profit participation statements allegedly showed the program raking in over $700 million. Hicks questioned how, with those numbers, it was reportedly in a deficit nearing a billion dollars.

Drawing a parallel to comedian Dave Chappelle‘s dealings with CBS, Mo’Nique pointed out the network’s willingness to renegotiate his contract after he expressed dissatisfaction. “They were able to go back and do the right thing,” she noted. Her plea to the network was straightforward: “Don’t pay us any more, but don’t pay us any less.”

The couple’s decision to discuss this issue publicly stems from a desire for transparency and fairness. “We see the numbers and they still don’t want to pay,” Hicks stated. “What will happen to you when you don’t even know the numbers exist?”

Closing her video, Mo’Nique appealed to the community, urging them to stand in solidarity with her in the fight for equality. She ended with a heartfelt message to her fans and a final plea to CBS: “Will you treat us fairly?”

In April, Mo’Nique filed a lawsuit against CBS, alleging breach of contract.