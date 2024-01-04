Kevin Hart and Michael Blackson respond to Katt Williams following scathing interview
Williams recently blasted his comedic peers during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay.”
On Wednesday (Jan. 3), Katt Williams set the internet on fire during his appearance on “Club Shay Shay,” where he made scathing comments about several of his comedic peers. As one of those on the receiving end, Michael Blackson quickly took to Twitter to share his reaction to the vitriol.
“Katt Williams is a very smart m**get n**ga. He took shots at the top 10 comedians alive today so we can all respond and make him relevant again,” said the Ghanaian-American talent before addressing one of Williams’ critiques about his charitable efforts. “I can’t believe this lying, dehydrated leprechaun said he told me to build a school (laughs). I only built a free school so the kids can whip your a** for free, modasucka.”
Blackson then credited Williams as one of the best comedians of all time before providing perspective on his accent — another issue raised by his Friday After Next counterpart. “I’m so confused, I’m African with a fake African accent. My accent had me roasted every day in school and in the comedy clubs in America, and I wish I could get rid of it,” he continued. “Even my Philly accent is fake. I guess the only thing real about me is my d**k.”
This morning (Jan. 4), Kevin Hart decided to jump in the conversation while using the opportunity to promote his upcoming film. “Gotta get that anger up [out you], champ… It’s honestly sad,” the Philly star tweeted. “In the meantime, please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film, Lift, which will be dropping on Netflix in eight days! There is a moment in the trailer where [Gugu Mbatha-Raw] says, ‘They really love you.’ I now know she’s talking about Katt (laughs).”
Check out the aforementioned responses from Hart and Blackson below.
Katt Williams is a very smart midget neega, he took shots at the top 10 comedians alive today so we can all respond and make him relevant again.— Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) January 4, 2024
I can’t believe this lying dehydrated leprechaun said he told me to build a school lmao. I only built a free school so the kids can whip your ass for free Modasucka.— Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) January 4, 2024
Katt Williams is definitely top 10 comedians of all time and top 5 alive but we all have to agree he’s not the Katt of 2005.— Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) January 4, 2024
Top 10 Black comedians alive: 1 Eddie Murphy. 2. Chris Rock. 3 Dave Chapelle. 4. Katt Williams. 5 Martin Lawrence. 6 Kevin Hart. 7 Mike Epps. 8 Cedric. 9 earthquake and guess who 10 is u beech Modasucka lol.— Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) January 4, 2024
I’m so confused, I’m African with a fake African accent. My accent had me roasted every day in school and in the comedy clubs in America and I wish I could get rid of it, even my Philly accent is fake. I guess the only thing real about me is my deek.— Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) January 4, 2024
Never been booed ever but I’ve watched Katt get booed in 2 cities, Cincy n I forgot the other city. Fucked up shit is Cincy is where he’s from. It’s fucked up when your own people boos u.— Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) January 4, 2024
Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film “LIFT” which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says “They Really Love You” ….I now know… pic.twitter.com/vM8PhVoC08— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 4, 2024
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
Ice-T and wife Coco celebrate their 23rd anniversary
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
7 greatest New Year's Eve performances of all time
Trending
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
8 athletes who reached billionaire status
From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.
Kanye West officially unveils Yeezy Pods footwear
You can head over to Ye’s official website to preorder his latest product.
Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today
Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!
Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?
From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here!
17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics
The artist has remained remarkably consistent in her song lyrics about making money, telling off haters and feeling liberated since her debut.
11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire
The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!
11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s
From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!
15 inspirational Eminem lyrics for his fans to lose themselves in
Whether it be the triumphant “Not Afraid” or resilient “Soldier,” Eminem’s music has the power to inspire you to reach your goals.
15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice
From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more.
DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"
In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!
11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to
Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.
11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game
T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.
17 rappers named after food to make you crave their music
Here’s a list of rappers who are named after food. Enjoy — or shall we say, “Bon appetit”?
8 athletes who played in multiple professional sports leagues
From Heisman winners in the NBA to Olympic gold medalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we have compiled a list of those athletically gifted enough to achieve success at the highest level in multiple arenas.
11 rappers to follow on TikTok
From Cardi B to Lil Nas X, these are the rappers you won’t regret following on TikTok!
Tiny reveals Biggie apologized for Xscape diss minutes before he died
In The Notorious B.I.G’s song “Just Playing (Dreams),” he rapped, “I’ll fuck RuPaul before I fuck them ugly ass Xscape bitches.”
16 best hip hop video games of all time
From Def Jam: Vendetta, Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style, DJ Hero and more, we list our favorite hip hop videos games of all time. Did yours make the cut?