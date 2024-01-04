On Wednesday (Jan. 3), Katt Williams set the internet on fire during his appearance on “Club Shay Shay,” where he made scathing comments about several of his comedic peers. As one of those on the receiving end, Michael Blackson quickly took to Twitter to share his reaction to the vitriol.

“Katt Williams is a very smart m**get n**ga. He took shots at the top 10 comedians alive today so we can all respond and make him relevant again,” said the Ghanaian-American talent before addressing one of Williams’ critiques about his charitable efforts. “I can’t believe this lying, dehydrated leprechaun said he told me to build a school (laughs). I only built a free school so the kids can whip your a** for free, modasucka.”

Blackson then credited Williams as one of the best comedians of all time before providing perspective on his accent — another issue raised by his Friday After Next counterpart. “I’m so confused, I’m African with a fake African accent. My accent had me roasted every day in school and in the comedy clubs in America, and I wish I could get rid of it,” he continued. “Even my Philly accent is fake. I guess the only thing real about me is my d**k.”

This morning (Jan. 4), Kevin Hart decided to jump in the conversation while using the opportunity to promote his upcoming film. “Gotta get that anger up [out you], champ… It’s honestly sad,” the Philly star tweeted. “In the meantime, please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film, Lift, which will be dropping on Netflix in eight days! There is a moment in the trailer where [Gugu Mbatha-Raw] says, ‘They really love you.’ I now know she’s talking about Katt (laughs).”

Check out the aforementioned responses from Hart and Blackson below.