Kevin Hart, Michael Blackson, and Katt Williams
Photo: Jason Mendez/Contributor via Getty Images, Maury Phillips/Contributor via Getty Images, and Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images

Kevin Hart and Michael Blackson respond to Katt Williams following scathing interview

Williams recently blasted his comedic peers during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024

On Wednesday (Jan. 3), Katt Williams set the internet on fire during his appearance on “Club Shay Shay,” where he made scathing comments about several of his comedic peers. As one of those on the receiving end, Michael Blackson quickly took to Twitter to share his reaction to the vitriol.

“Katt Williams is a very smart m**get n**ga. He took shots at the top 10 comedians alive today so we can all respond and make him relevant again,” said the Ghanaian-American talent before addressing one of Williams’ critiques about his charitable efforts. “I can’t believe this lying, dehydrated leprechaun said he told me to build a school (laughs). I only built a free school so the kids can whip your a** for free, modasucka.”

Blackson then credited Williams as one of the best comedians of all time before providing perspective on his accent — another issue raised by his Friday After Next counterpart. “I’m so confused, I’m African with a fake African accent. My accent had me roasted every day in school and in the comedy clubs in America, and I wish I could get rid of it,” he continued. “Even my Philly accent is fake. I guess the only thing real about me is my d**k.”

This morning (Jan. 4), Kevin Hart decided to jump in the conversation while using the opportunity to promote his upcoming film. “Gotta get that anger up [out you], champ… It’s honestly sad,” the Philly star tweeted. “In the meantime, please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film, Lift, which will be dropping on Netflix in eight days! There is a moment in the trailer where [Gugu Mbatha-Raw] says, ‘They really love you.’ I now know she’s talking about Katt (laughs).”

Check out the aforementioned responses from Hart and Blackson below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Comedy
Entertainment
Katt Williams
Kevin Hart
Michael Blackson

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Katt Williams explains on-air argument with former radio host Wanda Smith: "It was a setup"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024

Cam'ron kicks off the third season of "It Is What It Is" with three-minute freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024

Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back

By Jon Powell
  /  01.03.2024

Kid Cudi responds to critic about wearing a dress during "SNL" performance: "[This] was a proud moment for me"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.02.2024

The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  01.02.2024

Ice-T and wife Coco celebrate their 23rd anniversary

By Jon Powell
  /  01.02.2024

Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  01.01.2024

Dave Chappelle compares being attacked onstage to Chris Rock’s Oscar slap in ‘The Dreamer’ comedy special

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.31.2023

7 greatest New Year's Eve performances of all time

By Sherdell Baker
  /  12.30.2023

Donald Glover confirms that new Childish Gambino album is on the way

By Jon Powell
  /  12.29.2023

REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more

By Charlene Masona
  /  12.28.2023

Cardi B and LL Cool J to perform at Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.27.2023

50 Cent wants to work with Taraji P. Henson after revealing she fired her entire team: "They dropped the ball"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.26.2023

'The Color Purple' dominates at the box office on Christmas Day

By Jon Powell
  /  12.26.2023

Brandy explains why she decided to release a Christmas album: "I was really in the spirit"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.25.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Katt Williams explains on-air argument with former radio host Wanda Smith: "It was a setup"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024

Cam'ron kicks off the third season of "It Is What It Is" with three-minute freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024

Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back

By Jon Powell
  /  01.03.2024

Kid Cudi responds to critic about wearing a dress during "SNL" performance: "[This] was a proud moment for me"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.02.2024

The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  01.02.2024

Ice-T and wife Coco celebrate their 23rd anniversary

By Jon Powell
  /  01.02.2024

Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  01.01.2024

Dave Chappelle compares being attacked onstage to Chris Rock’s Oscar slap in ‘The Dreamer’ comedy special

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.31.2023

7 greatest New Year's Eve performances of all time

By Sherdell Baker
  /  12.30.2023

Donald Glover confirms that new Childish Gambino album is on the way

By Jon Powell
  /  12.29.2023

REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more

By Charlene Masona
  /  12.28.2023

Cardi B and LL Cool J to perform at Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.27.2023

50 Cent wants to work with Taraji P. Henson after revealing she fired her entire team: "They dropped the ball"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.26.2023

'The Color Purple' dominates at the box office on Christmas Day

By Jon Powell
  /  12.26.2023

Brandy explains why she decided to release a Christmas album: "I was really in the spirit"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.25.2023
View More

Trending
Watch

Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'

The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.

By REVOLT
  /  12.19.2023
Watch

Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers

Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.

By REVOLT
  /  12.07.2023
Interest

8 athletes who reached billionaire status

From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.

By Jen Omowale
  /  11.13.2023
News

Kanye West officially unveils Yeezy Pods footwear

You can head over to Ye’s official website to preorder his latest product.

By Jon Powell
  /  12.28.2023
Interest

Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today

Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!

By Sherdell Baker
  /  11.10.2023
Interest

Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?

From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here! 

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  11.13.2023
Interest

17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics

The artist has remained remarkably consistent in her song lyrics about making money, telling off haters and feeling liberated since her debut.

By Sherdell Baker
  /  11.07.2023
Interest

11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire

The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.

By Kiara Byrd
  /  11.30.2023
Interest

27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions

The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!

By Payton Wilson
  /  11.08.2023
Interest

11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s

From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!

By Vanessa Elie
  /  11.14.2023
Interest

15 inspirational Eminem lyrics for his fans to lose themselves in

Whether it be the triumphant “Not Afraid” or resilient “Soldier,” Eminem’s music has the power to inspire you to reach your goals. 

By Elijah Watson
  /  11.18.2023
Social Justice

15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice

From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more. 

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  11.14.2023
Interviews

DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"

In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  11.28.2023
Interest

11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to

Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.16.2023
Interest

11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game

T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.

By Veracia Ankrah
  /  11.29.2023
Interest

17 rappers named after food to make you crave their music

Here’s a list of rappers who are named after food. Enjoy — or shall we say, “Bon appetit”? 

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  11.21.2023
Halftime Report

8 athletes who played in multiple professional sports leagues

From Heisman winners in the NBA to Olympic gold medalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we have compiled a list of those athletically gifted enough to achieve success at the highest level in multiple arenas. 

By Nasheena Quick
  /  11.15.2023
Interest

11 rappers to follow on TikTok

From Cardi B to Lil Nas X, these are the rappers you won’t regret following on TikTok!

By Vayda Sorel
  /  11.19.2023
News

Tiny reveals Biggie apologized for Xscape diss minutes before he died

In The Notorious B.I.G’s song “Just Playing (Dreams),” he rapped, “I’ll fuck RuPaul before I fuck them ugly ass Xscape bitches.”

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  11.17.2020
Interest

16 best hip hop video games of all time

From Def Jam: Vendetta, Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style, DJ Hero and more, we list our favorite hip hop videos games of all time. Did yours make the cut? 

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.06.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes