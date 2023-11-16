On Wednesday (Nov. 15), the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced that Kevin Hart will become the 25th recipient of the Mark Twain Prize For American Humor. Previous awardees for the prestigious honor include Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, Will Ferrell, Eddie Murphy and Dave Chappelle.

“I’ve been doing comedy since the inception of this award 25 years ago. To be honored in this commemorative year feels surreal,” said the Philadelphia actor, comedian and mogul. “Comedy is my outlet for social commentary and observations on life — I am grateful to the Kennedy Center for recognizing my voice and impact on culture. I can’t wait to celebrate!”

Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter also shared a statement on Hart’s upcoming inclusion. “For over three decades, Kevin Hart has been a source of laughter across America and throughout the world with his iconic characters, inimitable physical comedy and relatable narratives,” she expressed. “An accomplished writer, producer, actor and comedian, he has made lasting contributions to the comedic landscape and represents our celebration of American humor at the Kennedy Center.

Rutter closed, “We express our gratitude to Kevin for enriching American culture and look forward to celebrating his exceptional career.”