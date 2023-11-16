Photo: Alexander Tamargo / Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  11.16.2023

On Wednesday (Nov. 15), the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced that Kevin Hart will become the 25th recipient of the Mark Twain Prize For American Humor. Previous awardees for the prestigious honor include Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, Will Ferrell, Eddie Murphy and Dave Chappelle.

“I’ve been doing comedy since the inception of this award 25 years ago. To be honored in this commemorative year feels surreal,” said the Philadelphia actor, comedian and mogul. “Comedy is my outlet for social commentary and observations on life — I am grateful to the Kennedy Center for recognizing my voice and impact on culture. I can’t wait to celebrate!”

Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter also shared a statement on Hart’s upcoming inclusion. “For over three decades, Kevin Hart has been a source of laughter across America and throughout the world with his iconic characters, inimitable physical comedy and relatable narratives,” she expressed. “An accomplished writer, producer, actor and comedian, he has made lasting contributions to the comedic landscape and represents our celebration of American humor at the Kennedy Center.

Rutter closed, “We express our gratitude to Kevin for enriching American culture and look forward to celebrating his exceptional career.”

As revealed by the Kennedy Center, 11 of Hart’s films debuted at No. 1 at the box office. The Hartbeat chairman also grossed more than $4.23 billion in global revenue. Back in July, he returned to standup with his eighth special, Reality Check, which was streamed exclusively through Peacock. He’s set to star in two films, Lift and Borderlands, in 2024.

Outside of entertainment, Hart continued to make strides in the food industry with his plant-based Hart House chain. As REVOLT previously reported, the restaurant opened its fourth location on the University of Southern California campus. “I founded Hart House to create a good experience that combines the joy of coming together over food with the power of purpose,” a statement from Hart reads on the chain’s official website.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Comedy
Entertainment
Kevin Hart

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Why do men cheat? The "Black Girl Stuff" hosts discuss with Joey Badass, Tyler Lepley, Quincy Brown and 19Keys

By Aria Bell
  /  11.16.2023

Lauren London gets candid about navigating finances as her income grew from acting

By Aria Bell
  /  11.15.2023

Netflix’s ‘Rustin’ is a riveting tale of activism and acceptance

By Felipe Patterson
  /  11.13.2023

Kel Mitchell reveals he temporarily lost his motor skills during recent health scare

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.12.2023

Chris Brown and G Herbo squash speculation that they’re feuding with each other

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.11.2023

Issa Rae comically reveals she regrets her old tweet shading Chalie Boy

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.11.2023

Keke Palmer's mother reacts after daughter files restraining order against Darius Jackson

By Jon Powell
  /  11.10.2023

35 best Black sitcoms of all time

By Yasmeen Akbar
  /  11.09.2023

WGA "thrilled" after SAG-AFTRA strike ends following approval of tentative deal with AMPTP

By Jon Powell
  /  11.09.2023

NLE Choppa talks Sexyy Red's success, Drake, wanting to change the world, fatherhood & acting

By Ty Cole
  /  11.08.2023

Jeezy gets candid about marriage and divorce in a conversation with Nia Long

By Jon Powell
  /  11.08.2023

19 greatest hip hop movies of the ’90s

By Ngozi Nwanji
  /  11.07.2023

Issa Rae wants "Rap Sh!t" to unite Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj

By Jon Powell
  /  11.07.2023

Rick Ross thinks Jada Pinkett Smith "needs some counseling" after "Worthy" book tour

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.06.2023

Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle inspired her eldest son’s interest in finances

By Aria Bell
  /  11.06.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Why do men cheat? The "Black Girl Stuff" hosts discuss with Joey Badass, Tyler Lepley, Quincy Brown and 19Keys

By Aria Bell
  /  11.16.2023

Lauren London gets candid about navigating finances as her income grew from acting

By Aria Bell
  /  11.15.2023

Netflix’s ‘Rustin’ is a riveting tale of activism and acceptance

By Felipe Patterson
  /  11.13.2023

Kel Mitchell reveals he temporarily lost his motor skills during recent health scare

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.12.2023

Chris Brown and G Herbo squash speculation that they’re feuding with each other

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.11.2023

Issa Rae comically reveals she regrets her old tweet shading Chalie Boy

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.11.2023

Keke Palmer's mother reacts after daughter files restraining order against Darius Jackson

By Jon Powell
  /  11.10.2023

35 best Black sitcoms of all time

By Yasmeen Akbar
  /  11.09.2023

WGA "thrilled" after SAG-AFTRA strike ends following approval of tentative deal with AMPTP

By Jon Powell
  /  11.09.2023

NLE Choppa talks Sexyy Red's success, Drake, wanting to change the world, fatherhood & acting

By Ty Cole
  /  11.08.2023

Jeezy gets candid about marriage and divorce in a conversation with Nia Long

By Jon Powell
  /  11.08.2023

19 greatest hip hop movies of the ’90s

By Ngozi Nwanji
  /  11.07.2023

Issa Rae wants "Rap Sh!t" to unite Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj

By Jon Powell
  /  11.07.2023

Rick Ross thinks Jada Pinkett Smith "needs some counseling" after "Worthy" book tour

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.06.2023

Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle inspired her eldest son’s interest in finances

By Aria Bell
  /  11.06.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

Walmart has everything you need for the tech enthusiast on your shopping list

Check out our gift guide that highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds in time for Black Friday.

By REVOLT
  /  11.10.2023
On In 5

Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'

On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.11.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.10.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'

On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.

By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2023
On In 5

BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'

For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023
Social Justice

Isaac Hayes III makes history as first Black entrepreneur to raise $10 million in crowdfunding

Fanbase’s latest crowdfunding campaign crossed the $4.5 million threshold, making founder Isaac Hayes III the first Black entrepreneur to cross the eight figure mark in Reg CF.

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.09.2023
Interest

Netflix’s ‘Rustin’ is a riveting tale of activism and acceptance

In the 60th anniversary year of the March on Washington, the film Rustin emerges as a captivating narrative detailing the untold story of Baynard Rustin, the visionary civil rights activist behind the 1963 march.

By Felipe Patterson
  /  11.13.2023
Black Girl Stuff

Groovey Lew on hip hop style, Johnell Young's industry secrets, BGS salon's wig mastery and more | 'Black Girl Stuff'

Fashion King Groovey Lew on masterminding hip-hop’s most iconic looks. Actor Johnell Young reveals the secret to breaking into the entertainment industry. Celebrity hairstylist Dontay Savoy and got2B ambassador Tokyo Stylez are in the BGS Salon with the perfect wig install. Plus, comedian Lauren Knight performs.

By REVOLT
  /  11.15.2023
News

Pepsi Zero Sugar shows up to celebrate and support HBCU students during homecoming season

The brand’s HBCU Tour is part of PepsiCo’s larger commitment to the long-term success of HBCU students through scholarships, recruiting events, university grants, and campus activities.

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.25.2023
Bet On Black

Boss ladies rule | 'Bet on Black'

On this all-new episode of “Bet on Black,” the judges hear pitches from three businesses run by Black female founders: Fourth Phase, 3rd Eye View, and Tubby’s Taste. Eunique Jones Gibson (CEO, Culture Brands and The Happy Hues Company) mentors the group. Watch here!

By REVOLT
  /  11.07.2023
Social Justice

Madam DA Fani Willis proclaims, “A lie has been told on African American men”

“Every time I’m in trouble, it’s been Black men that have come to my aid,” Madam DA Fani Willis said at REVOLT WORLD while speaking on the stereotype that they are not dependable or worth dating.

By Aria Bell
  /  10.11.2023
News

Lauren London sparks conversation on how Black parents unintentionally give kids negative outlook on money

At the live taping of “Assets Over Liabilities” at REVOLT WORLD, Lauren London opened up about how witnessing the financial decisions adults made during her childhood fueled her outlook on money. 

By Aria Bell
  /  10.26.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | pgLang x Converse Chuck 70

Kendrick Lamar’s creative agency, pgLang, teams up with Converse for a second collab with a surprise twist.

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.06.2023
Interest

Black media leaders stress the space's importance because we're always antagonists in mainstream's storytelling

“I definitely feel those ‘heavier is the crown’ moments. But I also believe that Black entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to be successful in the future,” Detavio Samuels said at AfroTech.

By Kiara Byrd
  /  11.03.2023
News

Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle inspired her eldest son’s interest in finances

“I have those conversations with my son about abundance,” Lauren London said at REVOLT WORLD. 

By Aria Bell
  /  11.06.2023
News

Ari Fletcher reveals she doesn’t want to rekindle her friendship with Jayda Cheaves

“No, I don’t have a desire to be cool,” the social media sensation said on the topic of Jayda Cheaves while filming “Caresha Please” live at REVOLT WORLD.

By Aria Bell
  /  10.13.2023
News

Jeezy reveals traveling and living in Japan as a kid motivated him to get out the hood

“And the thing that threw me off the most was everybody that I was telling, all my peers that I was telling that there was beaches and all these things out there, thought I was lying, and I couldn’t understand it because I saw it…” Jeezy said. 

By Aria Bell
  /  10.27.2023
Interviews

Machel Montano opens up about life as a child star, new music, and exciting business moves

In an exclusive interview with REVOLT, Machel Montano dove into his musical journey, childhood stardom, and an exciting new chapter in business.

By Charlene Masona
  /  11.03.2023
REVOLT WORLD

Joey Badass on why he believes Black love is key to our progression as a people

“I’m an advocate for our Black nation and the progression of that,” Joey Badass told us at the inaugural REVOLT WORLD. 

By Shanique Yates
  /  11.03.2023
Interviews

Davido opens up about finding happiness after family tragedy and working with Latto

“There is a time for everything… I am so grateful right now for the support and love I’ve received,” Davido told REVOLT in this exclusive interview. Read up!

By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.01.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes