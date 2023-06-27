With a commitment to making plant-based food more accessible to all, Hart House will do its part in give healthy fast-food eating options in South Central, L.A. All Hart House ingredients are 100 percent plant-based with no antibiotics, hormones, artificial colors, preservatives, or high-fructose corn syrup.



“This is a big deal for us,” said CEO Andy Hooper. “I think any restaurant or growth company does not take as aggressive a pitch as we’ve taken — to open four locations in the first ten months that we’ve been around. I think the reason is that there’s not a lot of conviction in what somebody’s building.”

He continued: “I think in our case, it’s the exact opposite. We have very clear conviction that this quick-service restaurant industry needs a new flag carrier, and needs it to be somebody who’s not concerned with just making money, but about making high quality jobs and really high-quality vegan food that serves as a foundation for the industry.”



When asked why USC is a perfect location, Hart House Director of Marketing Marcus Byrd said the following: “USC is one of the premiere universities across America, especially in Los Angeles. For us to be able to open our fourth location, and first to a college segment, welcomes a new era. These are people who are thinking about the future, about the kind of world they want to live in, where food is accessible and good for them, their wallet, and the planet. When you factor in all those things, there’s a lot of reasons why students can stop by Hart House, and bow it in with a delicious crispy chicken sandwich.”