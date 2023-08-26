Fans can now see the moment Kevin Hart regrettably chose to challenge former NFL running back Stevan Ridley to a 40-yard dash in an impromptu street race. The show of machismo led to the comedian being bound to a wheelchair for the next six to eight weeks after tearing his lower abdomen and abductors.

Hart revealed the aftermath of his injuries in an Instagram post earlier this week. “Me and Stevan got into a little debate. The debate was based off who was faster. Those that know me know I’m pretty fast. Stevan said, ‘Kev, ain’t no way you’re gonna beat me,’” he recalled. The Laugh at My Pain comic noted that he quickly learned the hard way that he was slower and past the age threshold for impromptu physical competitions. He recently celebrated his 44th birthday in July.

While the entertainment juggernaut has not placed the onus for his pain on Ridley, the 34-year-old athlete made sure to post proof that Hart’s injuries were his own doing. The former New England Patriots standout shared secondslong clips of his friend being smoked twice. The first race showed Hart nipping at Ridley’s heels as they plowed past onlookers. Possibly unwilling to accept the defeat, the actor decided to push his body to the limit with a second round. About halfway through the sprint, Hart appeared to not only slow down but to stagger off into a hop. Humorously adding insult to injury, the Super Bowl winner slowed down the clip at the exact moment that Hart appeared to say, “Oh, s**t!”

“You can see the shock and pain on Kevin’s face. Both guys are fast, but it helps to warm up and stretch to avoid serious injuries,” wrote one fan. Another person commented, “I’m so glad there is footage! This completes this story.” In a hilarious update to his fans, Hart hit back at his friends who have since clowned him for challenging a professional athlete to a foot race.

He also made sure to let everyone know that “everything” below the waist is swollen and that he is unable to walk. His immobility, though, did not stop him from helping his oldest daughter, Heaven, move into her dorm to begin her freshman year at Loyola Marymount University on Friday (Aug. 25).