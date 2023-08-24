On Wednesday (Aug. 23), Kevin Hart took to Instagram to reveal that he injured himself to the point where he’s currently in use of a wheelchair. Calling himself “the dumbest man alive,” the star comedian apparently attempted to race former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley, which led to disastrous results.
“Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real,” Hart, who celebrated his 44th birthday in July, began in a self-recorded video. “This is just a public service announcement, because I know people may see me out and I don’t want you to be alarmed. I’m in a wheelchair. Why? Because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff… and I was told to sit my a** down. Me and Stevan got into a little debate. The debate was based off who was faster. Those that know me know I’m pretty fast. Stevan said, ‘Kev, ain’t no way you’re gonna beat me.'”
He continued, “We get out there, we go and run the 40-yard dash. Guys, I blew all my s**t. Tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn. I don’t even know what that is, but I tore ’em… Why did I even race? Stupidest s**t ever.”
For what it’s worth, Ridley offered a warm response to Hart‘s painful situation. “I saw Tom Brady do it at your age, so I figured you had the juice too, big bro! My bad… heal up and keep making us all laugh!” the 34-year-old retiree wrote in his Instagram Stories.
Others, including friend and frequent collaborator Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, shared a similar injury of his own in Hart’s comments. “I tore my abductor off my pelvis during a wrestling match. True story. You’ll be fine. You’ll grow a third ball, but you’ll be fine,” the wrestler-turned-actor humorously counseled. Meanwhile, Will Smith chimed in by simply stating, “Getting older is REAL!”
