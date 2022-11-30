Earlier this week, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stopped by a local convenience store that held a lot of sentimental value to him. In an Instagram post, the athlete-turned-actor shared that when he was 14 years old, he stole a Snickers bar daily from a 7-Eleven in Hawaii because he was too poor to purchase them. To right his wrongs, he not only purchased every chocolatey Snickers treat in stock but paid for the groceries of the customers, too.

“I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades. We were evicted from Hawaii in ’87 and after all these years — I finally got back home to right this wrong,” The Rock began. “I was broke as hell, so I used to steal a king-sized @snickers EVERY DAY from [7-Eleven] for almost a year when I was 14 [years] old on my way to the gym. The Snickers was my pre-daily workout [food]. The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me,” he shared. The former WWE wrestler added, “I know this one seems VERY SILLY, but every time I come back home to Hawaii and drive by [7-Eleven]… I always knew I needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had — the right way. And as a bonus, it was a lot of fun to take care of everybody who walked into [7-Eleven] while I was there. Least I could do considering all the s**t I used to steal from here.”

His honest post was accompanied by a behind-the-scenes video that documented the good deed. In the clip, The Rock sat in a car saying he waited decades to be able to correct his past mistakes. After swiping every Snickers from the 7-Eleven shelves, this time he took them all to the cashier. As a young man rang up the multitude of candy bars, the Moana actor asked his name. “BK,” the clerk responded while showing his name tag. “I used to steal a Snickers every day… I had to come back and I had to buy them, you know what I mean?” the Black Adam actor mentioned to the cashier. With BK struggling to count the chocolate and listen, The Rock jokingly said, “BK is like, ‘Look, listen. I’m trying to count all this s**t. I don’t need to hear your stories. Go tell Oprah.’”

As The Rock allowed BK to continue scanning the items, The Scorpion King turned to the other customers in the store and offered to pay for their groceries. He greeted each person, took pictures and even slipped the cashiers a little something special. “We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces,” his post concluded.