Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 27), the world’s largest active volcano began erupting in Hawaii. Although the eruption started at almost midnight, residents could see the night sky glowing a fiery red. Sources say the rare sighting didn’t come as a surprise — the U.S. Geological Survey announced signs of activity in September.

The volcano is known as Mauna Loa — meaning “long mountain” in Hawaiian. As of Monday (Nov. 28), residents on the tropical island were warned but not yet asked to evacuate. Officials told citizens “hazardous eruption is imminent, underway or suspected.” Hawaii Mayor Mitch Roth shared a Facebook post yesterday morning notifying inhabitants that “lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening the downslope communities” at this time. He added, “Mauna Loa is erupting at the Summit. All lava is confined to the caldera at this time. THERE ARE NO EVACUATIONS OR THREATS TO [THE] COMMUNITY AT THIS TIME.”

While the volcano’s existence is certainly no secret, and eruptions aren’t unheard of, the news of Mauna Loa’s flowing lava had many talking. This particular volcano has not erupted since 1984 — meaning almost four decades have passed since residents on the island have witnessed such a sight. According to NPR, the 1984 flow of lava lasted roughly three weeks. As for the current flare-up, there have been reports of volcanic ashes and debris falling, and even an earthquake just before the lava began flowing.

NPR added that records for these types of naturally occurring events began in 1843, and since then, Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times. In 1868, along with severe damage to landscapes in the area, 77 residents died after the activity brought on natural disasters like landslides, a tsunami and earthquakes. Although the lava flow is contained at the moment, the outlet noted that its direction and intensity could change quickly.

