Currently, The Rock and Kevin Hart are out making their rounds during their press tour for the new DC League of Super-Pets movie, where the wrestling legend plays the role of Krypto The Super-Dog. Over the weekend, a clip of the actor duo went viral thanks to The Rock’s unexpected answer to a certain question.

“What celebrity would you want to be a pet to?” the interviewer asked. The Rock, with a straight face, quickly responded with, “Megan Thee Stallion.”

“Oh, that’s a good one,” the interviewer follows up with. “Why?”

“We don’t have to talk about that,” insists The Rock, as his co-star Hart is next to him trying his hardest to contain his laughter.

Since the clip started gaining traction, social media users have been chiming in with their reactions. A lot of people are commenting about how the pairing was pretty out of the blue. “A Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Megan Thee Stallion interaction never crossed my mind as a possibility but it happened and in the funniest way possible,” one Twitter user said.

A Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Megan Thee Stallion interaction never crossed my mind as a possibility but it happened and in the funniest way possible. — Cece is an ALIEN SUPERSTAR (@theeciarasnow) August 8, 2022

The top viral tweet regarding the situation reads: “Not Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson saying he’ll be Meg Thee Stallion dog when they asked him who celebrity dog he’ll be. LMFAOOOOO I FEEL YOU MY BOY.”

not Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson saying he’ll be Meg Thee Stallion dog when they asked him who celebrity dog he’ll be . LMFAOOOOO I FEEL YOU MY BOY . pic.twitter.com/bzqsqerqHX — Timbo 😎 (@TimboFionna) August 7, 2022

Others are laughing about the speed at which he relayed his answer. “The Rock answered Megan Thee Stallion way too fast,” another tweet read.

The Rock answered Megan Thee Stallion way too fast 😭 pic.twitter.com/7TYR0ynIOA — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) August 8, 2022

“And I’mma bark bark right along with him,” tweeted comic and actor Jay Jurden in response to the video.

And I’mma bark bark right along with him https://t.co/aP85VJwiU0 — The Jay Agenda (@JayJurden) August 7, 2022

The Rock remains unbothered by the comments, and he even posted the clip to his Instagram and tagged Megan in his caption. “Shout to our fam @theestallion and Denzel Washington,” he typed. “It never ends with my brotha @kevinhart4real. Over the years with the movies we’ve done together and the thousands of interviews we’ve done together – we just love f**king with each other and we always make sure we’re having the BEST TIME and it never ends.”

You can view the viral moment of The Rock’s answer down below.