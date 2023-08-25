As previously reported by REVOLT, Kevin Hart recently revealed that he currently requires the use of a wheelchair after trying to race former NFL player Stevan Ridley. On Thursday (Aug. 24), the comedian shared a new video on Instagram that both updated fans and served as a hilarious response to those within his circle who had jokes about the situation.

“Let me tell you something, I’m gettin’ all types of calls, I’m gettin’ calls from friends, athletes. Everybody starts off the same. ‘Man, what the f**k?’ That’s what they say,” Hart explained in the clip. “‘What the f**k were you thinking, Kev? How you do that? Man, you supposed to be in shape!’ B**ch, I am in shape! This ain’t got nothing to do with being in shape!”

He continued, “When’s the last time that you have run an all-out sprint? I’m talkin’ about a hard effort run. Giving it all you got… People don’t do this s**t. Not at the age 40 and up. Do you know how long it takes me to get out the car? I’m a mess… My d**k look like a thumb. Everything’s swollen. Balls done got big as hell… Can’t move my god**n legs. All from ‘On your mark, get set, go.'”