Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” interview remains viral weeks after its initial premiere thanks to equally hilarious reactions from peers and other outlets. During the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend, Devon Walker and Ego Nwodim decided to recreate the sit-down for an “Extended Cut” parody — one that contained jokes about Barack Obama, the Avatar series and there being “too many Gretas in the world.” Nwodim’s version of Williams also made the claims that he invented fruit and could hold his breath for 27 years.

On Sunday (Jan. 21), Sharpe gave his take on the skit on his “Nightcap” show with NFL alum Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. “I can’t believe ‘Saturday Night Live‘ spoofed your boy, Ocho,” Sharpe said in jest. “The dude had a brown tracksuit on just like I had. They had Katt with a big old necklace on. Man, I sure hope my sister watched this live.” In response, Johnson said that his co-host is now famous enough that his next step might be to host the Oscars or the Emmys. If anything, Sharpe made it clear that he would be honored to appear on “SNL” in the future if provided the opportunity.

To date, Williams’ “Club Shay Shay” appearance garnered more than 53 million views on YouTube, the highest on that channel. In comparison, Sharpe’s sit-down with Steve Harvey — a target of many of Williams’ scathing comments — takes second place with roughly 10 million views, even though it went live more than eight months ago.

Since Williams took aim at the entertainment world, many of his comedic peers have responded on various platforms. As REVOLT previously reported, Cedric the Entertainer blasted the Friday After Next actor on social media. “All that tough talk is corny [as f**k]! I’ma grown a** man,” he wrote. “And none of that s**t gonna go like you think. You do you and I got this over here.”

Check out the “SNL” skit and Sharpe’s reaction below.