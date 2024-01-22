10 of 10

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

1 of 10

Gabe Ginsberg/Contributor via Getty Images and Lilly Lawrence/Contributor via Getty Images

2 of 10

Johnny Louis/Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images

Shannon Sharpe and Katt Williams
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Contributor via Getty Images and Lilly Lawrence/Contributor via Getty Images

Shannon Sharpe shares reaction to "SNL" parody of Katt Williams interview

Katt Williams’ appearance on “Club Shay Shay” continues to generate hilarious moments long after its premiere.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.22.2024

Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” interview remains viral weeks after its initial premiere thanks to equally hilarious reactions from peers and other outlets. During the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend, Devon Walker and Ego Nwodim decided to recreate the sit-down for an “Extended Cut” parody — one that contained jokes about Barack Obama, the Avatar series and there being “too many Gretas in the world.” Nwodim’s version of Williams also made the claims that he invented fruit and could hold his breath for 27 years.

On Sunday (Jan. 21), Sharpe gave his take on the skit on his “Nightcap” show with NFL alum Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. “I can’t believe ‘Saturday Night Live‘ spoofed your boy, Ocho,” Sharpe said in jest. “The dude had a brown tracksuit on just like I had. They had Katt with a big old necklace on. Man, I sure hope my sister watched this live.” In response, Johnson said that his co-host is now famous enough that his next step might be to host the Oscars or the Emmys. If anything, Sharpe made it clear that he would be honored to appear on “SNL” in the future if provided the opportunity.

To date, Williams’ “Club Shay Shay” appearance garnered more than 53 million views on YouTube, the highest on that channel. In comparison, Sharpe’s sit-down with Steve Harvey — a target of many of Williams’ scathing comments — takes second place with roughly 10 million views, even though it went live more than eight months ago.

Since Williams took aim at the entertainment world, many of his comedic peers have responded on various platforms. As REVOLT previously reported, Cedric the Entertainer blasted the Friday After Next actor on social media. “All that tough talk is corny [as f**k]! I’ma grown a** man,” he wrote. “And none of that s**t gonna go like you think. You do you and I got this over here.”

Check out the “SNL” skit and Sharpe’s reaction below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Comedy
Entertainment
Katt Williams
Shannon Sharpe

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ludacris teams up with BET+ to create a "dramedy" based on his life and career

By Jon Powell
  /  01.22.2024

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.21.2024

Megan Thee Stallion is the "Black Regina George" in "SNL" performance of "Not My Fault"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

Dave Chappelle calls out Katt Williams for ethering Black comics in viral interview

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

Tamera Mowry hilariously reacts to and ranks Hip Hop songs name-dropping her and Tia

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

Kenya Barris confirms biopic of “comedy God” Richard Pryor is now a limited TV series

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

Latto, Ludacris and DJ Khaled tapped as judges for second season of "Rhythm + Flow"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2024

Lil Nas X gives fans a first look at his documentary 'Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero' in emotional trailer

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.18.2024

Max cancels Issa Rae's "Rap Sh!t" after two seasons

By Jon Powell
  /  01.18.2024

Check out the official trailer for "Kings From Queens: The Run-DMC Story" docuseries

By Jon Powell
  /  01.18.2024

11 celebrity pairs you didn’t know were related

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.17.2024

Katt Williams fires back at Ludacris with new freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  01.17.2024

The cast of "Martin" reunites at the 2024 Emmy Awards

By Jon Powell
  /  01.16.2024

Kai Cenat asks 50 Cent to put him in the "Power" universe

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.15.2024

LaKeith Stanfield teases release of debut album 'Do Better'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.13.2024
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ludacris teams up with BET+ to create a "dramedy" based on his life and career

By Jon Powell
  /  01.22.2024

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.21.2024

Megan Thee Stallion is the "Black Regina George" in "SNL" performance of "Not My Fault"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

Dave Chappelle calls out Katt Williams for ethering Black comics in viral interview

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

Tamera Mowry hilariously reacts to and ranks Hip Hop songs name-dropping her and Tia

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

Kenya Barris confirms biopic of “comedy God” Richard Pryor is now a limited TV series

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

Latto, Ludacris and DJ Khaled tapped as judges for second season of "Rhythm + Flow"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2024

Lil Nas X gives fans a first look at his documentary 'Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero' in emotional trailer

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.18.2024

Max cancels Issa Rae's "Rap Sh!t" after two seasons

By Jon Powell
  /  01.18.2024

Check out the official trailer for "Kings From Queens: The Run-DMC Story" docuseries

By Jon Powell
  /  01.18.2024

11 celebrity pairs you didn’t know were related

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.17.2024

Katt Williams fires back at Ludacris with new freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  01.17.2024

The cast of "Martin" reunites at the 2024 Emmy Awards

By Jon Powell
  /  01.16.2024

Kai Cenat asks 50 Cent to put him in the "Power" universe

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.15.2024

LaKeith Stanfield teases release of debut album 'Do Better'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.13.2024
View More

Trending
Bet On Black

Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'

On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.

By REVOLT
  /  01.16.2024
Interest

10 rappers who are good singers

Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  12.17.2023
Interest

11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s

Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion. 

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.13.2023
Interest

The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?

“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  01.02.2024
Interest

17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered

Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.

By Ngozi Nwanji
  /  12.07.2023
Interest

9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts

Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.

By Payton Wilson
  /  12.05.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023

Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?

By Legendary Lade
  /  12.29.2023
Interest

10 rappers who have won awards for acting

Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.11.2023
Interest

12 artists we want albums from in 2024

The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year. 

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.03.2024
Interest

REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more

REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.

By Charlene Masona
  /  12.28.2023
Interest

13 R&B singers who started in the church

Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.10.2023
Interest

Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?

Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  01.01.2024
Interest

15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s

The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  12.14.2023
Interest

13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him

Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.

By Keyaira Boone
  /  12.04.2023
News

JELEEL! confirms that he's okay following brutal Nitro Circus accident

The Rhode Island talent had fans worried after attempting and failing a tricycle stunt on a 40-foot ramp.

By Jon Powell
  /  10.30.2023
News

Dave Chappelle calls out Katt Williams for ethering Black comics in viral interview

“Tell me, what part of the game f**ks up another n**ga’s paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n**ga?” asked Chappelle during a recent set at the San Jose Improv.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024
News

Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back

Katt Williams took a scorched-earth approach in a recent sit-down on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.03.2024
News

Lupe Fiasco explains how his beef with Kid Cudi began after the rapper admits to "hiding" at BAPE store

Lupe Fiasco harkened back to when he and Kid Cudi’s issues first began in a lengthy thread.

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.19.2024
News

Cedric The Entertainer speaks on Katt Williams during recent Golden Globes appearance

“I let the fodder just go out there until I’m ready to respond to it,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.08.2024
Interest

ASAP Rocky's albums ranked

From his groundbreaking debut to his most recent genre-bending experimentation, here is REVOLT’s ranking of ASAP Rocky’s albums.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  01.14.2024
View More
Revolt - New Episodes