Shannon Sharpe shares reaction to "SNL" parody of Katt Williams interview
Katt Williams’ appearance on “Club Shay Shay” continues to generate hilarious moments long after its premiere.
Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” interview remains viral weeks after its initial premiere thanks to equally hilarious reactions from peers and other outlets. During the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend, Devon Walker and Ego Nwodim decided to recreate the sit-down for an “Extended Cut” parody — one that contained jokes about Barack Obama, the Avatar series and there being “too many Gretas in the world.” Nwodim’s version of Williams also made the claims that he invented fruit and could hold his breath for 27 years.
On Sunday (Jan. 21), Sharpe gave his take on the skit on his “Nightcap” show with NFL alum Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. “I can’t believe ‘Saturday Night Live‘ spoofed your boy, Ocho,” Sharpe said in jest. “The dude had a brown tracksuit on just like I had. They had Katt with a big old necklace on. Man, I sure hope my sister watched this live.” In response, Johnson said that his co-host is now famous enough that his next step might be to host the Oscars or the Emmys. If anything, Sharpe made it clear that he would be honored to appear on “SNL” in the future if provided the opportunity.
To date, Williams’ “Club Shay Shay” appearance garnered more than 53 million views on YouTube, the highest on that channel. In comparison, Sharpe’s sit-down with Steve Harvey — a target of many of Williams’ scathing comments — takes second place with roughly 10 million views, even though it went live more than eight months ago.
Since Williams took aim at the entertainment world, many of his comedic peers have responded on various platforms. As REVOLT previously reported, Cedric the Entertainer blasted the Friday After Next actor on social media. “All that tough talk is corny [as f**k]! I’ma grown a** man,” he wrote. “And none of that s**t gonna go like you think. You do you and I got this over here.”
Check out the “SNL” skit and Sharpe’s reaction below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Max cancels Issa Rae's "Rap Sh!t" after two seasons
11 celebrity pairs you didn’t know were related
Trending
Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'
On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
JELEEL! confirms that he's okay following brutal Nitro Circus accident
The Rhode Island talent had fans worried after attempting and failing a tricycle stunt on a 40-foot ramp.
Dave Chappelle calls out Katt Williams for ethering Black comics in viral interview
“Tell me, what part of the game f**ks up another n**ga’s paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n**ga?” asked Chappelle during a recent set at the San Jose Improv.
Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back
Katt Williams took a scorched-earth approach in a recent sit-down on “Club Shay Shay.”
Lupe Fiasco explains how his beef with Kid Cudi began after the rapper admits to "hiding" at BAPE store
Lupe Fiasco harkened back to when he and Kid Cudi’s issues first began in a lengthy thread.
Cedric The Entertainer speaks on Katt Williams during recent Golden Globes appearance
“I let the fodder just go out there until I’m ready to respond to it,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.”
ASAP Rocky's albums ranked
From his groundbreaking debut to his most recent genre-bending experimentation, here is REVOLT’s ranking of ASAP Rocky’s albums.