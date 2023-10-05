Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images
By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.05.2023

“Saturday Night Live” is making a much-anticipated return on Oct. 14. The show faced an uncertain future with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike bringing Hollywood to a near standstill. However, with new agreements in place, it’s now back on track.

Pete Davidson will return as guest host for season 49’s premiere. The comedian initially planned to emcee an episode last May, but the writer’s strike derailed those plans. Serving as a nine-year veteran of the comedy series, the actor left the “SNL” cast in 2022. Now, he’s making his comeback in a role he knows well.

Joining Davidson is Ice Spice, who is slated as the evening’s musical guest. Notably, this will mark the Bronx native’s second foray into television. She recently did an advertisement with Ben Affleck as a part of her partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts

In January, the “Princess Diana” hitmaker revealed that acting was originally her dream career. “I didn’t ever really, like, see myself being a rapper,” she told HOT 97’s Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg. “I always wanted to be an actress. That was, like, my first passion.”

Spice is currently riding on the success of her latest project, Like..? (Deluxe). In September, she was also graced with Best New Artist at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

During her acceptance speech, she shared, “Y’all, thank you so much. Thank you, MTV. Oh my God, this is so cool. I just want to thank my Munchkins. I love you guys so much. I want to thank my manager, James. I want to thank my producer, Riot, for making the best music with me.”

Following Spice’s performance, the next episode of “SNL” is scheduled for Oct. 21. It will feature Bad Bunny pulling double duty as both host and musical guest. The “K-POP” collaborator first appeared on the show in 2020 and returned the following year.

Revolt - New Episodes