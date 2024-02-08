On Wednesday (Feb. 7), Mo’Nique appeared on the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast. Much like Katt Williams’ sit-down with the NFL great, the Baltimore talent was more than willing to air her grievances about several comedic peers — including D.L. Hughley, who’s name came up an hour and two minutes into the clip.

According to Mo’Nique, she felt that, in his absence, his radio show hosts disrespected her during a game of “Would You Rather” and he was dismissive about her complaint. She also revisited a conflict with The Original Kings of Comedy star that stemmed from confusion over who was headlining a 2022 event.