Drake and J. Cole add Lil Durk to "It’s All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour"
The tour will continue to visit cities throughout the United States until April.
Last Friday (Feb. 2), Drake and J. Cole’s “It’s All A Blur – Big As The What? Tour” kicked off in Tampa’s Amalie Arena. On Monday (Feb. 5), it was announced that a mutual Chicago collaborator will be joining the two heavyweights as a support act. “BIGGER and BIGGER. Lil Durk joins us on the road to bring you all the most T’d show of your life,” Drake wrote on Instagram. The cities in which Lil Durk will be performing haven’t yet been specified.
The “It’s All A Blur – Big As The What? Tour” is an extension of Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour,” which took place in 2023 with 21 Savage as the co-headliner. Other artists, including J. Cole, Skillibeng, Sleepy Hallow, Lil Yachty, Sexyy Red, and Central Cee, also opened for select dates.
2023 was also the year that Drake unveiled his eighth studio LP, For All The Dogs, a blend of Hip Hop and R&B that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 402,000 album-equivalent units sold. One month after its release, the Toronto talent added on the third installment of his Scary Hours series for a deluxe upgrade.
On Sunday (Feb. 4), Lil Durk and J. Cole earned a Best Melodic Rap Performance Grammy Award for the Almost Healed collaboration “All My Life.” During a backstage interview, the Only the Family frontman revealed that he was still getting dressed when his name was called.
“I was getting dressed, and when they called, the whole house started screaming. I said, ‘Yeah, I know that that means,'” he said. “I texted [J. Cole], he [was] excited. He’s on the road, on tour, so shout out J. Cole. Shout out [to] Dr. Luke. It’s a blessing to be here.” When asked if he knew “All My Life” was special from the beginning, Lil Durk responded, “Yeah. See, I got receipts. I gotta keep the text messages for the nonbelievers.”
