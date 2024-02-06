Last Friday (Feb. 2), Drake and J. Cole’s “It’s All A Blur – Big As The What? Tour” kicked off in Tampa’s Amalie Arena. On Monday (Feb. 5), it was announced that a mutual Chicago collaborator will be joining the two heavyweights as a support act. “BIGGER and BIGGER. Lil Durk joins us on the road to bring you all the most T’d show of your life,” Drake wrote on Instagram. The cities in which Lil Durk will be performing haven’t yet been specified.

The “It’s All A Blur – Big As The What? Tour” is an extension of Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour,” which took place in 2023 with 21 Savage as the co-headliner. Other artists, including J. Cole, Skillibeng, Sleepy Hallow, Lil Yachty, Sexyy Red, and Central Cee, also opened for select dates.