Drake, J. Cole, and Lil Durk
Photo: Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images

Drake and J. Cole add Lil Durk to "It’s All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour"

The tour will continue to visit cities throughout the United States until April.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2024

Last Friday (Feb. 2), Drake and J. Cole’s “It’s All A Blur – Big As The What? Tour” kicked off in Tampa’s Amalie Arena. On Monday (Feb. 5), it was announced that a mutual Chicago collaborator will be joining the two heavyweights as a support act. “BIGGER and BIGGER. Lil Durk joins us on the road to bring you all the most T’d show of your life,” Drake wrote on Instagram. The cities in which Lil Durk will be performing haven’t yet been specified.

The “It’s All A Blur – Big As The What? Tour” is an extension of Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour,” which took place in 2023 with 21 Savage as the co-headliner. Other artists, including J. Cole, Skillibeng, Sleepy Hallow, Lil Yachty, Sexyy Red, and Central Cee, also opened for select dates.

2023 was also the year that Drake unveiled his eighth studio LP, For All The Dogs, a blend of Hip Hop and R&B that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 402,000 album-equivalent units sold. One month after its release, the Toronto talent added on the third installment of his Scary Hours series for a deluxe upgrade.

On Sunday (Feb. 4), Lil Durk and J. Cole earned a Best Melodic Rap Performance Grammy Award for the Almost Healed collaboration “All My Life.” During a backstage interview, the Only the Family frontman revealed that he was still getting dressed when his name was called.

“I was getting dressed, and when they called, the whole house started screaming. I said, ‘Yeah, I know that that means,'” he said. “I texted [J. Cole], he [was] excited. He’s on the road, on tour, so shout out J. Cole. Shout out [to] Dr. Luke. It’s a blessing to be here.” When asked if he knew “All My Life” was special from the beginning, Lil Durk responded, “Yeah. See, I got receipts. I gotta keep the text messages for the nonbelievers.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 11 best looks from the 2024 Grammys

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.05.2024

Meek Mill and Drake take the Grammy Awards to task on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2024

9 rap lyrics about giving zero f**ks for being a new you this new year

By Lauren 'Bobby Pen' Williams
  /  01.30.2024

Yasiin Bey clarifies comments about Drake following viral response

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2024

Drew Walls reacts to Drake hopping on his viral "a day in the life" trend: "I ain't see it go to that"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.25.2024

25 rappers' real names

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  01.25.2024

Common defends Drake's Hip Hop status in new interview: "He's still an emcee"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.25.2024

Drake and Meek Mill blast Fulton County officials after Young Thug video call leaks

By Jon Powell
  /  01.25.2024

12 rap songs about friends

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.24.2024

19 rappers who are Aquarius

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.22.2024

Drake shares throwback Method Man clip in response to recent Yasiin Bey critique

By Jon Powell
  /  01.16.2024

Drake’s studio albums ranked

By Ahmad Davis
  /  01.15.2024

Yasiin Bey fans defend his Hip Hop credentials after he categorizes Drake as a pop artist

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.14.2024

33 rappers who have “Lil” in their name

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  01.12.2024

11 rappers who have dreadlocks

By Veracia Ankrah
  /  01.07.2024


Revolt - New Episodes