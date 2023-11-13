Even after finishing a wildly successful tour in October, Drake is ready to hit the road again — and he’s bringing another big name with him. Today (Nov. 13), the OVO star announced the “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” with J. Cole, which kicks off in January 2024 and will run through several American dates until March. Previously postponed cities, including Columbus, OH and Nashville, TN, have also been added to the monthslong schedule.

This past July, Drake and 21 Savage began their highly anticipated “It’s All A Blur Tour,” complete with a wealth of special appearances from other big names as guest attendees. Skillibeng, Sleepy Hallow, Central Cee, Sexyy Red, Zack Bia, and Lil Yachty appeared on certain dates as supporting acts.

For the Montreal and Vancouver stops of the “It’s All A Blur Tour,” Travis Scott and Cole surprised crowds as 21 Savage’s temporary replacement. After becoming a permanent resident of the United States, the Atlanta-based talent officially stepped foot in Canada when the tour closed in Drake’s hometown of Toronto. Check out the announcement, ticket information, and full schedule for the “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” below.