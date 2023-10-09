On Friday (Oct. 6), REVOLT reported that 21 Savage earned the ability to travel outside of the United States after a long, arduous battle with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Speaking to Associated Press, his lawyer, Charles Kuck, confirmed that his client followed “all applicable immigration laws” and is now a permanent resident within the country.

On Saturday (Oct. 7), footage from fans captured the star’s appearance in Toronto for the penultimate stop of Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour.” “Ladies and gentlemen, performing for the first time outside of America in his life. Make some noise for the brother, 21,” Drizzy yelled to the packed crowd in Scotiabank Arena before embracing the Atlanta-based rapper on stage.

“Toronto has my heart forever,” the “Bank Account” talent stated in a post to fans following the aforementioned achievement. “Thank y’all for the 2GB of data because after that my service wasn’t nothing. I’ll be back tho!”