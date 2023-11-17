Today (Nov. 17), Drake unveiled the third installment of his Scary Hours series, which serves as an extension of his eighth studio LP, For All The Dogs. The short play consists of six tracks, including a new collaboration alongside J. Cole titled “Evil Ways.” The Alchemist, Conductor Williams, Ovrkast., Boi-1da and more contributed to the updated effort.

As REVOLT previously reported, Drake preceded his latest drop with a flashy trailer that saw him taking in an orchestra concert solo. He could also be heard addressing why he reneged on his intent to take a break from music.

“I feel no need to appease anybody,” the Toronto talent stated in the clip. “I feel so confident about the body of work that I just dropped that I know I could go and disappear for, whatever, six months, a year, two years. Even though I’m not really, like, into the super lengthy disappearances for the sake of mystery.” He also revealed that his new songs were completed within five days of the EP’s release.

For All The Dogs initially made landfall in October with collaborations alongside Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, SZA, Yeat, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red, Lil Yachty and more. One of the album’s biggest standouts, the Cole-assisted “First Person Shooter,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Drake’s 13th overall. The feat tied him with Michael Jackson on the list of the most No. 1s on that chart.

Press play on For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition below. In related news, Drake and J. Cole‘s “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” received additional dates for 2024. You can take a look at the entire schedule below.