Earlier today (Nov. 2), Lil Yachty shared a snippet from his interview with J. Cole, who sat down with his “The Secret Recipe” counterpart for “A Safe Place Podcast.” In the short clip, Cole gave his honest reaction to scoring the first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 of his career, which happened thanks to his appearance on Drake’s For All The Dogs standout “First Person Shooter.” Notably, the hard-hitting track was competing for the top spot with another album cut, the Yeat-assisted “IDGAF.”

“It went No. 1, but if it went No. 2, I wouldn’t have felt no way. If the other song would’ve went No. 1, it’s like, ‘Bruh, I’m cool.’ I almost feel better not having my first No. 1 be off a Drake alley-oop,” the North Carolina talent said. “I love Drake and I love that I’m a part of that moment with him, with Michael Jackson.” As REVOLT previously reported, the Canadian star is now tied with the King of Pop for the most No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100.