As REVOLT previously reported, last October saw Drake planning an extended break from music following the release of his eighth studio LP, For All The Dogs. “I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” he said, citing health concerns as a major reason. “I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”

Now, it appears as if the OVO heavyweight had a change of heart. Earlier today (Nov. 16), he unveiled an official trailer for the third installment of his Scary Hours series, which arrives at midnight (Nov. 17). The clip contains audio from Drake addressing certain criticisms, all as viewers watch him taking a ride to Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall to watch an orchestra performance by himself. The clip also confirmed that Noel Cadastre and Kevin Durant took on executive producer duties for the project.

“I’ll say this to you: I feel no need to appease anybody,” the “First Person Shooter” talent could be heard saying. “I feel so confident about the body of work that I just dropped that I know I could go and disappear for, whatever, six months, a year, two years. Even though I’m not really, like, into the super lengthy disappearances for the sake of mystery.”

Drake continued, “You know, ultimately, it’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced maybe since, like, If You’re Reading This, where I feel like I’m on drugs. I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything. I did those songs in the last five days! I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that For All the Dogs dropped. It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished s**t, you know. It’s happening on its own. Who am I to fight it, right? And to fight back against the right thing would be, well, you know.”

Check it out for yourself below.