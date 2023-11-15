Today (Nov. 15), Drake liberated a new visual for “First Person Shooter,” a hard-hitting collaboration with J. Cole that boasts production from Vinylz, Tay Keith, Boi-1da, Coleman, FNZ and OZ. As REVOLT previously reported, the track notably landed Cole the first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 of his career. As for Drake, his 13th visit to the top of the aforementioned chart tied him with Michael Jackson‘s record, leaving only The Beatles, Mariah Carey and Rihanna ahead of the Canadian star.

The accompanying clip for “First Person Shooter” was directed by Gibson Hazard and begins with a Brian Baumgartner cameo before Drake and Cole are seen competing against each other in table tennis. The rest of the clip is packed with references, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s chess photo and the viral Spider-Man doppelgänger meme. The cinematic video ends with a massive statue of Drake being unveiled as his followers look on.

Earlier this month, Cole spoke to Lil Yachty and MitchGoneMad about topping the charts with his OVO counterpart during an episode of “A Safe Place Podcast.”

“It went No. 1, but if it went No. 2, I wouldn’t have felt no way. If [the Yeat-assisted ‘IDGAF’] would’ve went No. 1, it’s like, ‘Bruh, I’m cool. I’d almost feel better not having my first No. 1 be off a Drake alley-oop,’” the Fayetteville talent said. “I love Drake and I love that I’m a part of that moment with him, with Michael Jackson. I’m grateful to be a part of it, but if the other song would’ve went No. 1, n**ga, I’m still grateful I’m a part of it. I wasn’t at home like, ‘Come on, y’all! Pick up the streams, man! We gotta beat this motherf**ker Yeat!’ I wasn’t doing that.”

Press play on “First Person Shooter” below, which can be found on Drake’s eighth studio LP, For All The Dogs. In related news, select cities will soon be able to catch the two on tour together.