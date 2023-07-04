Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is set to begin the North American leg of her “Renaissance World Tour” in Toronto, Canada, and she’s bringing more than just music.

The entertainment mogul has partnered with Holt Renfrew, a Canadian retailer, to launch merchandise for her seventh studio album and tour. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the third floor of Renfrew’s 50 Floor Street West store in Toronto will be transformed into the RENAISSANCE Flagship. From July 5 to July 11, the establishment will house Beyoncé’s 21-piece collection, which celebrates the fashion of the singer’s RENAISSANCE era and more.

“We at Holt Renfrew are thrilled and honored to be the home to the RENAISSANCE Flagship in Toronto. At Holts, we stand behind empowering self-expression and igniting positive change. We truly believe that the RENAISSANCE Flagship is an incomparable Illustration of this spirit,” Sebastian Picardo, president and CEO of Holt Renfrew, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to welcome all to this unforgettable experience in partnership with one of the greatest icons in entertainment.”

Prices for the items range from $20 to $250. Along with the collection, Beyoncé is also debuting an exhibition of Renaissance Couture by Beyoncé x Balmain in North America. In addition, the “CUFF IT” performer is launching a four-piece, limited-edition product extension titled Renaissance: Beyoncé with Balmain, the publication shared.

Beyoncé first unveiled the RENAISSANCE Flagship in London in May as she began the European leg of her world tour. Last month, the “Love On Top” songstress partnered with Amazon Music to release her tour collection. It broke the record for first-day merch sales from an artist collaboration. The flagship at Renfrew’s store will coincide with Beyoncé’s July 8-9 tour run in the city. As the Houston native continues the second leg of her global experience, she is expected to stop in Atlanta, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Chicago, New Jersey, and more.