A new single from Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' gets a radio premiere
Fans were treated to an unreleased song from the duo in Chicago.
On Thursday (Dec. 28), those who were tuned in to Chicago’s Power 92.3 FM were treated to a new single from Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign‘s long-awaited LP, Vultures. During his set on the radio station, DJ Pharris dropped a surprise premiere of “Unlock,” which — per a shared tracklist — serves as the aforementioned album’s closing cut. While recordings of the track can be found on social media, the song hasn’t officially landed on any streaming platforms.
Some may recall when Ye teased said single during a fashion show earlier this year, which gave fans a taste of the Chicago star’s verse.
“Her p**sy like a Steph three, straight water, baby, what’s the Kelly Price? The Kevin Costner, messin’ wit’ the real one, not the off-brand, how they still doubtin’ me? I could not explain, ice on my teeth, now my dentist think he Johnny Dang, I just hit a lick on the industry, now they in pain, y’all gon’ see me with a blonde if I’m bein’ frank…”
As REVOLT previously reported, Vultures is currently set for a Jan. 12, 2024 release date following numerous delays. Ye and Ty Dolla Sign held listening sessions for the album in Miami and Las Vegas with appearances from Offset, Kodak Black, Freddie Gibbs and more. Ye’s daughter, North West, was also present at the events to perform her contribution to a song titled “BLESS ME.” “I love it here/ We gonna take over the year for another year/ It’s your bestie/ Miss Miss Westie/ Don’t try to test me/ It’s gonna get messy/ It’s gonna get messy/ Just just bless me,” she rapped as fans watched through a livestream.
Ty Dolla Sign spoke on his relationship with Ye in a past interview with XXL. “I’ve been knowing Ye for a while. He just called me in recently to start working with him,” the Los Angeles talent explained. “I’m very thankful he’s on [Free TC]. That’s like having Michael Jackson on your album in 2015. He’s been one of my favorites since he came out. I’ve always been a Hip Hop head. I f**k with J Dilla beats, Pete Rock beats, DJ Premier and Madlib. That’s what he’s on, that crate digging and vinyl.”
