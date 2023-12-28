On Wednesday (Dec. 27), Sexyy Red unveiled a remix of her latest single, “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad),” which now features an assist from Chief Keef. Keeping with the Tay Keith and DJ Meech-produced original, the Chicago rapper added to the release by flexing his wealth and reminding listeners of his street background.

“Baby want a bag, bought a gift bag, they call mе Sosa Santa, don’t get gift-wrapped, hop off the jet with the bag, that’s why I’m jet-lagged, bae, you know Chief So’ your daddy, come and grill your b**ch a**, I told bae, ‘You leave me, I’m puttin’ a round in your a**, kill your a** dead and throw a gown on your a**…’”

“Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)” was initially taken from the deluxe edition of Sexyy Red’s latest drop, Hood Hottest Princess. The updated version of the St. Louis talent’s mixtape boasted 22 tracks and collaborations alongside the likes of 42 Dugg, G Herbo, Summer Walker, Sukihana, Nicki Minaj, and Juicy J. In addition to the remix of “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad),” Keef also made an appearance on the Mike WiLL Made-It-backed “Ghetto Princess.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Sexyy Red recently opened up about her breakout hit, “Pound Town,” and being stereotyped as an artist due to that song’s subject matter.

“People be getting on me. I be like, ‘Why is that the only thing that y’all hear when I say something about a c**chie?'” she questioned in an interview with “The Breakfast Club.” “I talk about all kinds of s**t in my songs. They take the c**chie part and just, ‘That’s all she’s talking about.’ Like, what? That’s all y’all got from that? I be saying all kinds of stuff in my songs.”

Press play on Sexyy Red‘s remix of “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)” below.