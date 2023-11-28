On Monday (Nov. 27), Sexyy Red returned to the fold with a new single titled “Free My N**ga,” which was produced by Sool Got Hits, Pitt Tha Kid, and Zone. As the title makes clear, the St. Louis talent wished for a certain loved one’s freedom on wax.

“Say he facin’ time, hell yeah, I’ma Skype somethin’, soon as he come home from the pen’, I let him bite somethin’, that’s my baby, hell yeah, we in love, first day home, let him shoot up the club, heard that n**ga on the fifth floor, let me kite him, when I don’t hear from my n**ga, I write him, he a bad boy, I don’t care, that’s how I like ’em, yeah, free my n**ga till it’s backwards…”



The hard-hitting cut boasts a matching video that is presented by No More Heroes. In the clip, a pregnant Sexyy Red holds a protest with a group of women and turns up in the prison where her significant other resides. At the end, her love interest carries her into the sunset after being released from behind bars.

2023 was a huge year for Sexyy Red, beginning with the Tay Keith-backed hit “Pound Town” in January. Months later, she liberated her Hood Hottest Princess mixtape, complete with 11 tracks and additional features from Nicki Minaj, Juicy J, ATL Jacob, and Sukihana. Since then, Sexyy remained at the forefront via notable appearances on songs by the likes of Finesse2Tymes, DaBaby, Young Nudy, and Drake. Along with “Free My N**ga,” recent drops like “Hellcats SRTs 2” with Lil Durk and “Shake Yo Dreads” serve as an appetizer for a deluxe edition of Hood Hottest Princess, which is yet to receive an official release date.

Press play on Sexyy Red’s new video below.