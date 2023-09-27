On Saturday (Sept. 23), Sexyy Red dropped off a new single titled “Shake Yo Dreads,” a bonafide banger that’s dedicated to anyone rocking the natural hairstyle the track’s title refers to. Thanks to Kat Lightning and AyoCBass, the production is also reminiscent of riot-inducing vibes made popular by the likes of Waka Flocka Flame during hip hop’s blog era.

“Turnt up off of this j**ga, I’m bumpin’ into n**gas, I don’t f**k with suckers, all my b**ches bе some hitters, I like f**kin’ with drillers, dreadhead killers, you a lame n**ga, then I can’t f**k wit’ ya, lil’ b**ch watch my shows, ’cause you don’t want no beef, I don’t f**k with b**ches and they can’t f**k with me,” she raps on the aggressive effort.

On Tuesday (Sept. 26), Red returned with a new video that perfectly matches the song’s energy. Directed by KillerJack, viewers can see her rocking out with a crowd of people while plenty of loc wearers bring their best dance moves. Kodak Black also makes a cameo appearance.

Back in June, Red unveiled her sophomore mixtape Hood Hottest Princess, which contained 11 songs and additional features from Nicki Minaj, Sukihana, Juicy J, ATL Jacob, and Tay Keith, the last of whom produced the breakout single “Pound Town.” Since then, she’s appeared on notable cuts like Finesse2Tymes’ “Shiesty,” DaBaby’s “SHAKE SUMN (REMIX),” Lancey Foux’s “MMM HMM,” MCVERTT’s “Face Down,” That Chick Angel’s “One Margarita (Remix),” and YN Jay’s “Perc & Sex (Remix).” In August, she and Sukihana reconnected for the viral drop “Hood Rats.”

Press play on the video for Sexyy Red’s “Shake Yo Dreads,” which — along with the Lil Durk-assisted “Hellcats SRTs 2” — is expected to appear on a forthcoming album. If you missed it, you can also check out her upcoming tour dates here.