As previously reported by REVOLT, the “SkeeYee” rapper recently opened up about her love life during an interview with “Montreality.” She revealed that the most romantic thing a guy has ever done for her was a robbery. “It was my first boyfriend,” Sexyy recalled. “I was just in high school, he was a little older than me, and it was Valentine’s Day. I’ll never forget. He robbed somebody, and gave me the money and gave me the belt he stole, and it was just so sweet ’cause he was out of breath and stuff. He was like, ‘Here, I just got this for you.’ I was like, ‘Aww, so sweet. Thank you.’ Because nobody ever did nothing like that for me. He stole for me. So, I was like, ‘Oh, you did that for me? Really?’”

She continued, “And I know he didn’t have it. So, the fact that you still made a way and you did what you had to do, that was nice. And it was only $13. But it was nice. And it was a fake Gucci belt… It was sweet.”

The 25-year-old is set to kick off her “Hood Hottest Princess Tour” in Boston this October. She will make stops in New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Detroit, St. Louis, Chicago, Orlando, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Houston, Los Angeles, and more. This will be Sexyy’s first headlining tour and it will be in support of her second mixtape, Hood Hottest Princess, which was released in June. It featured Nicki Minaj, Sukihana, Juicy J, ATL Jacob, and Tay Keith. The 11-track project peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 chart within three weeks of its release.