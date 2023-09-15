After one person was killed and another wounded during a shooting near her video shoot with Sukihana, Sexyy Red released a statement in a series of Instagram Stories during the wee hours of this morning (Sept. 15) to clarify that the incident was not related to her project, while sending her condolences and prayers to the victims.

“I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up for the person who was wounded,” Sexyy wrote. “But I gotta address the rumors that it happened at my video shoot [because] s**t is not true, at all. To be clear, it happened at a gas station across the street from my video set. Florida Highway Patrol and Broward County sheriff confirmed that the shooting wasn’t on my set.”

The “SkeeYee” hitmaker also confirmed to her social media followers that she was safe and secure the whole night. “Thanks to my production team [for] getting all the paperwork right and working with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to hire off-duties to make sure everyone was safe. We finished at a different location and everyone from our set went home safely, period,” she continued. “I’m just trying to work hard, make good music, [and] connect with my fans. Please don’t try to twist narratives and put this on a b**ch.”

According to WPLG Local 10, the violent scene took place near the Oakland Park Flea Market Mall in Florida around 8 p.m. on Thursday (Sept. 14) night. BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said that when cops arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds — one was by the flea market and the second was at a nearby Chevron gas station. She noted that one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital.