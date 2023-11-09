On Dec. 1, Kevin Gates will unveil The Ceremony, a 17-song body of work led by singles like “God Slippers,” “Walmart,” and “Do It Again.” Today (Nov. 9), he dropped off another track titled “Yonce Freestyle,” a collaboration with Sexyy Red and a recently freed B.G. As expected, the Cash Money legend did not lose a lyrical step after serving more than a decade behind bars.

“I told her, ‘Bounce that booty, pop that c**chie, grab my iPhone, baby, let’s make a movie, don’t be bougie, your homegirl blew me, actin’ like a nun, a minute ago she was a groupie,’ I’m Big Doogie, rock big Louis, you love the Hot Boys? I let you meet my brother Tunechi…”

In 2022, Gates liberated his third studio LP, Khaza, complete with 19 cuts and a single assist from Juicy J. It became the Baton Rouge emcee’s fifth top 10 on the Billboard 200. Since then, the Bread Winner CEO could be heard on songs like DDG’s “Love Myself,” Lul Bob’s “Brackz Yeah,” Finesse2Tymes’ “CEO,” T.I.’s “Active,” and NLE Choppa’s “HABITS.”

In an interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Gates explained how boxing legend Muhammad Ali became one of his biggest influences. “He suffered. They made it hard for him, but he smiled. He found a way to smile through it all. He died doing what he loved,” the XXL Freshman alum stated. “This music, I love it. I’ma die for this s**t. I love it. I can’t stop. I’ma die for it. I love it that much. When a man meets his mission, he and his mission become one.”

Check out “Yonce Freestyle” and The Ceremony‘s tracklisting below.