Back in April, Kevin Gates liberated a new single titled “Do It Again,” which was produced by Drumma Boy and is centered around accomplishing all goals by any means necessary.

“I do it again, inevitable, that don’t make me better than you, I’m one in a million, not one to pretend, I fell down every time that I ever tried, but I got up again and I did it again, I do it again, I know I was born to lose until I decided to win, I do it again…”

On Wednesday (May 10), the Baton Rouge talent returned with a visual for “Do It Again” that sees direction from Gerard Victor. Following an intense gym session, Gates can be seen showing off a lavish residence, taking a ride with his love interest in a Lamborghini, and delivering his rhymes from a gigantic yacht.

Back in 2022, Gates unveiled his third studio LP, Khaza, a 19-track body of work with a single assist from Juicy J on the viral hit “Thinking With My D**k.” The project debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 40,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Since then, he’s continued to keep his fans fed with the six-track FYP EP and a wealth of loose cuts like “Major League,” “Breakfast,” and “Trying 2 Forgive.” He also contributed to songs like DDG’s “Love Myself,” Lul Bob’s “Brackz Yeah,” FL Dusa’s “Exhausted,” Finesse2Tymes’ “CEO,” and T.I.’s “Active.”

During an appearance on REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Gates shared his interest in becoming an actor. “They would have to put me on ‘Power,'” he said. “I wouldn’t be the man. I’d be the man in between the man… I’ma be something true to who I am. I’m the protector.”

