Photo: Cover art for Kevin Gates’ “Do It Again” single
By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

On Sunday (April 16), Kevin Gates dropped off a new single titled “Do It Again.” Over hard-hitting production provided by Drumma Boy, the Baton Rouge star raps about his past while remaining focused on the goal at hand.

“Started in the 9th Ward, I’m one of Baton Rouge‘s landlords, when we was in Bridge City, you remember? I was Brown Hall big dog, learn how to sidestep on the walk, send a n**ga, now he chalk, start a program, YCP accepted me, and then they ship me out the Pineville, me and Breadwinner Gunna controllin’, you won’t get out of line here, I graduated with honors, sorry to say it, I just had to remind him…”

Back in 2022, Gates unveiled his third studio LP, Khaza, a 19-track offering with a single assist from Juicy J on the viral hit “Thinking With My D**k.” The project debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 40,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Since then, he’s continued to keep his fans fed with the six-track FYP EP and loose cuts like “Major League,” “Breakfast,” and “Trying 2 Forgive.” He also contributed to songs like DDG’s “Love Myself,” Lul Bob’s “Brackz Yeah,” FL Dusa’s “Exhausted,” Finesse2Tymes’ “CEO,” and T.I.’s “Active.”

In an interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Gates opened up about his struggles with mental health.

“I battled with it for a long time,” he said. “I talked about getting sexually victimized when I was a child, and that’s what led to me being super aggressive… But then I realized that, through taking all these different martial arts and learning how to surrender, man, I’m free. I don’t care what nobody thinks about me.”

Press play on Kevin Gates‘ “Do It Again” single below.

