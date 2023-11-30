This Friday (Dec. 1), Sexyy Red will unveil the deluxe edition of her breakout mixtape, Hood Hottest Princess. On the upgrade, fans will receive 11 additional cuts, including the well-received singles “Shake Yo Dreads” and “Free My N**ga.” Chief Keef, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Summer Walker, and Sukihana also contributed to the forthcoming release.

Hood Hottest Princess originally made landfall back in June with collaborations alongside the likes of Nicki Minaj, Tay Keith, and Juicy J. The project was driven by hard-hitting cuts like “SkeeYee,” which continues to take dance floors and locker rooms across the country by storm, and “Hellcats SRTs,” a Shawn Ferrari-produced offering that later received a remix assist from Lil Durk. Shortly after the mixtape’s arrival, Sexyy Red hit the road for both Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” and her own “Hood Hottest Princess Tour,” the latter of which came to a close on Wednesday (Nov. 29).