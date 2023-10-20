Today (Oct. 20), Nicki Minaj unveiled “FOR ALL THE BARBZ,” a flip of Drake and Chief Keef’s For All The Dogs standout “All The Parties.” The track, which was released on Nicki’s YouTube and official website only, contains a new verse from the Queen talent that sees her flexing her looks, wealth, and more.

“Pushin’ your pen or you pushin’ your luck? Tummy on tuck and my t**ties reduct, oh, look, you guys, I’m back to a D cup, oh, look, now b**ches is tryna meet up, VMAs was a family reunion, first time in a while I seen all of my sons, keep it 100, keep it in a trust, if I lose 99, I’ll still keep it a buck, I don’t hear you h**s, I make the movies, I give you b**ches cameos, here we go, he tryna make honey nut like Cheerios…”