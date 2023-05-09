The Barbz have done it again for their mother, Nicki Minaj.

Today (May 9), the Grammy-nominated rapper shared that her single “Super Freaky Girl” has already gone double platinum after its August 2022 release. “In a matter of months? Omg, Barbz, the bad b**ches that you are!!!!!” Minaj tweeted. “Ugh! Your minds!!!!! Double platinum.”

She continued, “[The] first No. 1 solo female rap debut since Lauryn Hill. [The] last solo debut since… well, since me! Oh, Barbz, you’ll always be famous. Thank you. I love you so.” The song mixes pop and rap as it samples Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” Shortly after Minaj dropped the upbeat track, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The accolade became the 40-year-old songwriter’s first as an unaccompanied artist and her third overall, Billboard shared. At the time, Minaj took a screenshot of the accomplishment and posted it online as she thanked her fan base for their efforts.

“You did it, Barbz. You did it. I love you so much. Like so, so, so much. Thank you,” she captioned her Instagram post. The “Super Freaky Girl’s” visuals were equally as engaging as the single. Minaj, married with a child, starred as a housewife in the music video.

On Aug. 28, 2022, the Trinidadian-born lyricist performed her hit track and others at the MTV Video Music Awards. She stunned in her signature barbie doll pink hair with a matching ensemble. After her performance, Minaj remained on stage to accept the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for her work as an artist. During her acceptance speech, Minaj thanked all her supporters, including her fan base, who always rides for her.

The “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” hitmaker is currently participating in a game with fans on Twitter using the hashtag “Onika Always Wins.” In its latest update, she told the Barbz, “Tomorrow, we’ll transcend to the next level of the game.”