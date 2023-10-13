This November, Nicki Minaj will deliver one of the year’s most anticipated albums with Pink Friday 2, the sequel to her wildly successful 2010 debut, Pink Friday. In the wee hours of this morning (Oct. 13), she decided to tease a snippet from the forthcoming body of work. During a livestream, Nicki played a song that contains the popular tag from Mike WiLL Made-It’s Ear Drummers Entertainment. Many on social media are speculating that the voice heard at the beginning is none other than Swae Lee, who previously worked with the Young Money star on the collaboration “Chun Swae.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Nicki recently provided details on a world tour in support of Pink Friday 2, which she confirmed would kick off during the first quarter of 2024.

“Even though we love the nostalgia, all that, etcetera, this will not remind you of another tour. That’s how I’ll say it,” she explained. “I mean, it’s gonna be greater than every other tour combined — like this album. And it is what it is. The entire tour will be different… ‘Pink Friday 2 Tour.’ The tickets will go on sale very soon. So I hope y’all are saving. This will be a very different feeling tour, even if you’ve been to every Nicki Minaj tour that’s ever existed.”

Upon its eventual arrival, Nicki’s fifth studio LP will follow 2018’s Queen, which — including its deluxe edition — contained 20 songs and a wealth of collaborations from Eminem, Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Future, Foxy Brown, and more. The project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 (behind Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD) and earned the NYC talent a platinum certification.

Since the start of 2022, Nicki Minaj dropped off several well-received singles, including “Do We Have A Problem?” with Lil Baby, “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, and “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” One song in particular, “Super Freaky Girl,” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the first for a Black female solo artist since Fantasia’s “I Believe” in 2004.