Today (Dec. 15), Sexyy Red appeared on “The Breakfast Club,” where she opened up about her life, her career and the many rumors that have surfaced following her musical success.

One of the bigger topics addressed in the interview was her breakout hit, “Pound Town,” and how it led to a conversation about her discography’s overall subject matter. “People be getting on me. I be like, ‘Why is that the only thing that y’all hear when I say something about a c**chie?'” she questioned. “I talk about all kinds of s**t in my songs. They take the c**chie part and just, ‘That’s all she’s talking about.’ Like, what? That’s all y’all got from that? I be saying all kinds of stuff in my songs.”

Sexyy Red continued, “That song was strictly about ‘Pound Town.’ So that’s nothing. But other songs… Why do y’all think I just rap about that all day? I don’t understand that.”