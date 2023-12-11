SZA recently hinted at the upcoming deluxe version of her 2022 chart-topper, SOS.

On Sunday (Dec. 10), she posted a series of six images on Instagram, each captioned “LANA.” While she stopped short of announcing a release date, fans pieced together hints that suggest a Friday (Dec. 15) debut, deduced from the “15” jersey featured in half of the images.

During a concert at New York’s Brooklyn Navy Yard in September, SZA disclosed that LANA is the title of her deluxe LP. “So the deluxe is like a whole ‘nother album, and it’s called LANA. It’s seven to 10 songs, and it’ll be out this fall,” she stated in a fan-captured video from the event.

Reflecting on the one-year jubilee of SOS over the weekend, SZA expressed gratitude for the project’s transformative impact on her life. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Happy one-year anniversary to an album that is ACTIVELY CHANGING MY LIFE. I never imagined we’d accomplish a fraction of the accolades that came from this.”

She added, “Thank you to every person that streamed this album, came to a show, blasted it in traffic, and connected [with] ANY part of me. To everyone [who] continues to believe in me and be patient [with] me as I figure it all out, [you’re] my driving force. I love you.”

SOS marked a significant milestone in SZA’s career. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and maintained a 10-week non-consecutive top spot. The 23-song offering boasted features from Travis Scott, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Don Toliver, and Phoebe Bridgers. Standout cuts included “Snooze,” “Kill Bill,” and “Nobody Gets Me,” to name a few.

Notably, her work garnered nine nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards, including in major categories like Album, Record, and Song of the Year.