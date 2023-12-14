When you watch Issa Rae’s HBO Max comedy “Rap Sh!t,” you’ll hear songs throughout the episodes, but you won’t see the writing camp that produced those records. Aaron “Y.A.” Rogers and Rashad “Snacks” Johnson of the production duo The Breed helped give the season two mixtape its sonic identity.

“I felt like Snacks and I were pivotal to that camp because we understood the tempo, style, and everything. The writers understood our direction,” Y.A. told REVOLT.

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the prolific production duo explained how involved Rae was in the making of the “Rap Sh!t” mixtape, which artist stood out in the writing camp, and what they have coming in 2024. Read the exclusive chat below.

How early did you get involved in the making of the “Rap Sh!t” season two soundtrack?

Snacks: We got hit up in mid-March, and then our manager hit us up. We didn’t know what we were walking ourselves into.

You were part of the writing camp for that soundtrack. For those who have never been in one, what went on, on a day-to-day basis?

Snacks: It was at a studio in LA with about eight to 10 rooms. So, there were a lot of writers, a lot of producers, a lot of hustling, and a lot of going from room to room. It’s a competition, but it’s a friendly competition.

You both produced “We Live.” What was it like working with Rico Nasty?

Snacks: We were there for four days. The first day, they put us in the E Room. That was one of the smaller rooms. We were in that room, and we killed it that day. The next day, we were in the B and A rooms for the rest of the camp. Rico Nasty is an interesting character. She was vibrant, and the writers we were with — shout out to Suni [Solomon], Rickie [Carley], Talibah [Safiya], and all the others we worked with. All these writers were gravitating towards us because we had the banging beats around that time. And then it just happened. Rico Nasty walked in, and it was like a club. She got it right on the record.