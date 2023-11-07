On Monday (Nov. 6), Issa Rae and Syreeta Singleton sat down with “ET” to talk about their hit series, “Rap Sh!t,” and its new season, which premieres on Max this Thursday (Nov. 9).

“It’s really exciting and it’s encouraging ’cause it’s always just us talking about it over and over, you know? So, sometimes it’s a surprise when people are like, ‘I love that show!’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, you do?'” said Singleton. “Because I know we’ve cried over it and we, like, fought over it, we bled, you know what I mean? And so for it to resonate with people, it feels so good. It makes it feel meaningful.”

Rae then spoke on what fans can expect for the show’s second run, which will see the main characters reaching the next level of their music careers. “In the first season, they were kind of dipping their toe in, they were aspiring. And in this season, they are fully in it, and they jumped into it really quickly and compromised a lot to get there,” the “Insecure” star explained. “I think they’re questioning, ‘Did we jump in this too fast? Are we fully prepared? Is this who we wanna be? Is this how we want to be presented? Is this how we want our debut to be?'”

Before the interview ended, “ET” reporter Denny Directo asked about possible cameos for future seasons. “There’s a list. We want [Megan Thee Stallion], we want [Cardi B], [Nicki Minaj] would be a nice little tie-around. If we could, like, unite them,” Rae expressed. “Maybe in season three, we can unite the fanbases.” Previous appearances included Guapdad 4000, Timbaland, Brent Faiyaz, and Tobe Nwigwe.

“Rap Sh!t” stars Aida Osman and KaMillion as Shawna Clark and Mia Knight, respectively, two rappers from Miami who form a group together. As Rae previously revealed, the plot was inspired by City Girls.