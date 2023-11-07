Photo: Jacopo Raule/Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images, Chance Yeh/Contributor via Getty Images, and Christopher Polk/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  11.07.2023

On Monday (Nov. 6), Issa Rae and Syreeta Singleton sat down with “ET” to talk about their hit series, “Rap Sh!t,” and its new season, which premieres on Max this Thursday (Nov. 9).

“It’s really exciting and it’s encouraging ’cause it’s always just us talking about it over and over, you know? So, sometimes it’s a surprise when people are like, ‘I love that show!’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, you do?'” said Singleton. “Because I know we’ve cried over it and we, like, fought over it, we bled, you know what I mean? And so for it to resonate with people, it feels so good. It makes it feel meaningful.”

Rae then spoke on what fans can expect for the show’s second run, which will see the main characters reaching the next level of their music careers. “In the first season, they were kind of dipping their toe in, they were aspiring. And in this season, they are fully in it, and they jumped into it really quickly and compromised a lot to get there,” the “Insecure” star explained. “I think they’re questioning, ‘Did we jump in this too fast? Are we fully prepared? Is this who we wanna be? Is this how we want to be presented? Is this how we want our debut to be?'”

Before the interview ended, “ET” reporter Denny Directo asked about possible cameos for future seasons. “There’s a list. We want [Megan Thee Stallion], we want [Cardi B], [Nicki Minaj] would be a nice little tie-around. If we could, like, unite them,” Rae expressed. “Maybe in season three, we can unite the fanbases.” Previous appearances included Guapdad 4000, Timbaland, Brent Faiyaz, and Tobe Nwigwe.

“Rap Sh!t” stars Aida Osman and KaMillion as Shawna Clark and Mia Knight, respectively, two rappers from Miami who form a group together. As Rae previously revealed, the plot was inspired by City Girls.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Cardi B
Entertainment
Issa Rae
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Rap

19 greatest hip hop movies of the ’90s

By Ngozi Nwanji
  /  11.07.2023

Kevin Durant appears in Drake's promo for NOCTA Basketball collection

By Jon Powell
  /  11.07.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Magik helped Rod Wave go from teen crowds to adult audiences with ease

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  11.07.2023

Soulja Boy apologizes to J. Cole over misunderstanding: "I really thought dude was hating on me"

By Jon Powell
  /  11.07.2023

16 best hip hop video games of all time

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.06.2023

Rick Ross thinks Jada Pinkett Smith "needs some counseling" after "Worthy" book tour

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.06.2023

M.O.P. reveals their picks for greatest rappers of all time

By Kemet High
  /  11.06.2023

SZA and Metro Boomin named in 'Variety's' 2023 Hitmakers list

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.06.2023

Royce da 5’9” and Styles P credit wives with helping them sustain their careers through chaotic times

By Aria Bell
  /  11.06.2023

Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle inspired her eldest son’s interest in finances

By Aria Bell
  /  11.06.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | pgLang x Converse Chuck 70

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.06.2023

Nicki Minaj issues warning to her fanbase about online harassment: "Never threaten anyone on my behalf"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.06.2023

Kenya Moore reacts to being serenaded by Usher at Las Vegas residency: "[He] snatched my soul"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.06.2023

Lauryn Hill tells crowd they're lucky she made it amid criticism over tardiness to shows

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.05.2023

Siya says she was hacked after bad breakup spills onto IG

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.05.2023
Revolt - New Episodes