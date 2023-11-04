In October, City Girls liberated their studio LP, RAW, an 18-song effort with additional contributions from Lil Durk, Muni Long, Usher, Juicy J, Kim Petras, Southside, Tay Keith, Mike WiLL Made-It, NOVA WAV, Hitmaka, Helluva, 30 Roc, and more. According to Hits Daily Double, the Miami duo’s latest body debuted at No. 117 with 10,000 copies sold.

In the latest episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast,” the show’s namesake questioned the first-week figures. “I need to have that number confirmed,” he said. “It still sounds unbelievable to me. I’m with [co-host Ice] as far as how they counted that. Maybe it’s the pure album sales. Somebody was trying to hurt them during their release.”

Ice added, “I just look at the timing. We ain’t heard nothing about them breaking up like this — we haven’t seen text messages and all this stuff — until after the album dropped. Why?”

City Girls returned to the fold with RAW, along with a visual for the Petras-assisted cut “Flashy,” a KBeazy and Dr. Luke-backed effort that sees the rappers boasting about their wealthy lifestyles. “I like wearin’ Fendi and Chanel, Egyptian cotton sheets, it’s YSL, I just match my Lambo with my nails, I don’t do it if it go on sale, I don’t even look at the price tag,” Yung Miami rapped on the song’s closing verse.

“Working with Kim Petras was such a vibe,” said JT in a press release. “When she walked in, her spirit was so bubbly and cute, and she just gives this excited energy, so when you work with her, you just get instantly excited.

Petras, who released her sophomore LP, Problématique, back in September, also spoke on the genre-bending collaboration. “I’m the biggest fan of City Girls. It was so fun making the ‘Flashy’ video with them and collaborating on a song together.”

Check out what Budden had to say below.