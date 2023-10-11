JT has a solo project on the way.

During a recent Q&A with Kali Uchis for Interview Magazine, the City Girls member confirmed that she has a new EP in the works that will come out after the release of her group’s new album, which is expected before the end of the year. “I really want my first EP to have that raw, grungy sound,” JT told Uchis. “I wanted to do that for my birthday [Dec. 3], but I think it’s too soon because I’m so picky. So probably the top of next year.”

She added, “I’m going to figure it out when I have the time and I have the sounds that I want. But I’m a hard thinker. I want everything to be perfect and this time I’m going to be presented by myself, so I really want it to look like everything.”