It’s been a couple of years since Kali Uchis released her sophomore LP Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), a Spanish album that contained 13 songs and additional features from PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rico Nasty, Jowell & Randy, and Jhay Cortez. Last year, she released both a deluxe edition of the album — complete with a new assist from SZA — and an acoustic EP. Since that campaign, Uchis has contributed quality singles to other entities, including “Si Una Vez” (for Amazon Originals), “If It’s To Be” (for Maya And The Three), “Another day in America” (for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story), and “Desafinado” (for Minions: The Rise of Gru). She’s also provided her talents for songs like Don Toliver’s “Drugs N Hella Melodies,” Amaarae’s “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY (Remix),” Omar Apollo’s “Bad Life,” and Mura Masa’s “blessing me (remix).”

Today (Sept. 2), Uchis returns with her latest single “NO HAY LEY” (or “There Is No Law”). Produced alongside Jam City, El Guincho, and Ovy On The Drums, the rave-worthy cut sees the DMV star essentially declaring that anything goes in regards to love:

“Hoy amanecí pensando en ti, tu lengua con la mía la sentí, dicen que no es normal, pero me da igual, yo sé lo que siento cuando me das un beso, dicen que no es normal, dicen que yo estoy mal, yo sé lo que siento, lo que siento, hey, en el amor no hay ley, y deja que nos miren si quieren, no matter what we do, no matter what they say, no importa lo que digan, como ‘¿qué?’ … Lo que quiero es besos en la espalda, to-to-to-touch, baja la mini falda, quítamela, I’m a high class lover, in the covers, if it feels so right, why say it’s wrong?”

Check out Kali Uchis‘ infectious “NO HAY LEY” below.