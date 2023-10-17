As REVOLT previously reported, JT opened up about what can be expected from the album in an interview with Complex. “It’s just a perfection thing right now,” the “No Bars” rapper explained. “I don’t want to put out nothing corny. I feel like we’ve been here too long, and I don’t even want to play how we used to. I want the music to be good and hit. It’s still p**sy rap, like it’ll be fun but much more elevated. It’s elevated p**y rap.”

City Girls first made waves in hip hop with the 2018 mixtape PERIOD, followed by their official debut, Girl Code, mere months later. That was then succeeded by 2020’s City on Lock, a 15-track body of work with assists from Yo Gotti, Doja Cat, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby. Outside of their own releases, City Girls could also be heard on songs like Latto’s “In N Out,” Chloe x Halle’s “Do It (Remix),” Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum (Remix),” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Do It On The Tip,” DJ Khaled’s “BILLS PAID,” and Diddy’s “Act Bad.” Check out the artwork for RAW below.