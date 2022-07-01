City Girls are back with the perfect summer vibe, and Usher is joining in on the fun. Today (July 1), the collaborators come together for “Good Love,” a dance floor jam that borrows from Lathun’s “Freak It,” a standout from the 1997 compilation So So Def Bass All-Stars: Vol. 2. The track also comes with a matching visual that brings viewers to Atlanta’s legendary Cascade skating rink.

It’s been a couple of years since City Girls released their sophomore LP City On Lock, a 15-track effort with additional appearances from Yo Gotti, Doja Cat, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby. Since then, JT and Yung Miami have kept their momentum going by jumping on singles like Latto’s “In N Out,” Chloe x Halle’s “Do It (Remix),” Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum (Remix),” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Do It On The Tip,” BRS Kash’s “Throat Baby (Remix),” Summer Walker’s “Ex For A Reason,” and Saucy Santana’s “Shisha.” As far as their own work, loose drops like “Twerkulator,” “Top Notch” with Fivio Foreign, and (now) “Freak It” confirm that the duo’s third album is closer than we think.

Earlier this month, Yung Miami debuted her new REVOLT series “Caresha, Please” with none other than Diddy as her inaugural guest. During the sit-down, Diddy confirmed rumors about the two dating, something that fans have speculated about since they were spotted together a year ago:

“We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, We’re friends … We go to exotic locations. We have great times. … You’re like one of the realest people I’ve ever met and you’re authentically yourself. You’re a great mother and a great friend. We just have a good time.”

It was also during “Caresha, Please” when Yung Miami promised the viewers that a City Girls album should be making landfall before summer’s end. In the meantime, you can enjoy “Good Love” below.