When the clock strikes midnight (Oct. 20), fans will get to check out City Girls’ third studio LP, RAW. On Wednesday (Oct. 18), the Miami duo shared a teaser for a single titled “Flashy,” which features German star Kim Petras. In the short clip, the collaborators perform a portion of the song at what appears to be the set of a video shoot. “Stylin’, shinin’, I’m so flawless like my diamonds, I’m flashy, big bags, price tags, you know all I wear is name brands, I’m flashy,” Petras sings on the song’s chorus.

Last Friday (Oct. 13), City Girls unveiled “a public service announcement” for their upcoming album, which saw them making their musical intentions clear at a press conference. “If you’re lookin’ for some serious a**, freestylin’ cypher-a** rap, spittin’ in the basement, sweatin’ in yo’ motherf**kin’ car, this ain’t no motherf**kin’ J. Cole. Even he know nobody ain’t perfect,” the group humorously declared as fans and media look on. “But we ’bout to drive you b**ches crazy.”

They continued, “This ain’t no motherf**kin’ Missy Elliott. We gonna show y’all how to get your freak on. Foxy Brown, even she knew there wasn’t no romance without finance… But we back on the block jumpin’ out on these h**s like [a] jack-in-the-box. Surprise.” City Girls closed said message by describing their offering as “scammin’, trickin’, p**sy rap,” leaving zero confusion for anyone wondering what to expect.

Upon its arrival, RAW will follow 2020’s City On Lock, which contained 15 tracks and additional features from Yo Gotti, Doja Cat, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby. Since then, City Girls remained on the radar via a slew of loose drops, including “Twerkulator,” “Top Notch” with Fivio Foreign, “Good Love” with Usher, “I Need A Thug,” and “Face Down.” Check out the ladies’ aforementioned “Flashy” teaser — and, if you missed it, that public service announcement — below.