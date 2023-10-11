Yung Miami reflected on why the release of City Girls’ 2020 album, City On Lock, triggers her, as it was during the time her ex-boyfriend and father to her son, Jai Wiggins, was murdered.

“Whenever I think about that [album], it just [makes] me depressed,” she told JT in a clip posted on Instagram. “Like when I go to try to think about that time. The album had to be rolled out at that time. So… that would be a triggering point that’ll make me cry.”

JT replied, “I feel like for death, it be a never-ending cycle.” Yung Miami continued, “Me, personally, I get worse over time. For me because I got a child, it’s every time a holiday come. Him going to football practice will be triggering for me. Just to imagine the person not having their father.”

The “Caresha Please” host then teased the group’s next project in the caption. “It’s been three years since we dropped City On Lock, and in that time, we’ve been [through] so much. Now the question is… What’s next?” she wrote. Check out the full clip below.