When many gathered to attend the 2023 BET Awards, one thing was evident — there wasn’t a host.
Instead, entertainers approached the stage to introduce artists performing at the ceremony. Many, including Muni Long, acknowledged that this year’s show did not have writers and used only a teleprompter for the night due to the WGA strike.
As REVOLT previously mentioned, Hollywood writers have closed their laptops and begun striking for better wages in the entertainment industry. Before the walkout, the writers’ representation and a trade association for the Hollywood studios attempted a high-stakes negotiation. However, according to NBC News, WGA called for a strike when the parties couldn’t agree. Last night (June 25), Long spoke about the walkout just before she introduced Atlanta rapper Kali onstage to perform. “I must take a moment to acknowledge and stand in solidarity with the artists who make us laugh, cry, and most importantly, think — our Writers Guild of America family,” Long said.
She continued, “Writers are, in many instances, the glue to the execution of artistry and storytelling. Our ability to extract emotion from performers helping them to articulate their voices and vision to the world, is irreplaceable. The protection of the writer is crucial. We simply must protect our intellectual property.” Long isn’t the first artist to speak on the current situation in Hollywood. On May 3, Snoop Dogg stood in solidarity with the writers as he questioned wages in his line of work. “[Artists] need to figure it out the same way,” he said. “The writers are striking because [of] streaming. They can’t get paid. Because when it’s on the platform, it’s not like in the box office. I don’t understand how the f**k you get paid off of that s**t.”
Snoop continued, “Somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars? That’s the main gripe with a lot of us artists is that we do major numbers, but it don’t add up to the money. Like where the f**k is the money?”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners
Trending
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California
Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!