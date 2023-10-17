The latest episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” tackled important issues that pertain to Black women. The same man partly responsible for the end of affirmative action is coming after Black businesses, specifically those belonging to the ladies. Black women dying in the delivery room at alarming rates was also discussed. And, on a lighter note, “RBN” linked up with Hollywood star Issa Rae for a look back at her incredible career.
Global news anchor Mara S. Campo kicked things off by pointing out how legal strategist Edward Blum is essentially coming for Black women. The conservative activist took down affirmative action in college admissions and he has a new target. The Fearless Fund, the first venture capital fund built by women of color for women of color, is in his sights. “These attacks confirm that we are doing the necessary work,” said Arian Simone, CEO and co-founder of the company.
After Blum’s victory in the Supreme Court against affirmative action, his American Alliance for Equal Rights filed a lawsuit against the Fearless Fund, claiming their mission of backing Black female entrepreneurs is reverse racism. “He’s alleging that we are being discriminatory in our process, but we stand by what we do because disparities exist,” added Simone.
Those disparities are immense considering Black women-owned businesses make up only 0.9 percent of companies in the United States. Black female entrepreneurs also reportedly receive less than one-half of one percent of all VC funding. “Arian and I joined forces five years ago because we wanted to close the disparities and the funding gap when it came to women of color,” said Ayana Parsons, COO and co-founder of the Fearless Fund. “Women of color are the most founded demographic of entrepreneurs, yet the least funded.”
Started in 2018, the groundbreaking initiative has given more than $26 million in grants to help create small businesses by Black women. The reaction has been tremendous, as their work helps women of color achieve the American dream. One company that might ring familiar that received funding is Pinky Cole’s Slutty Vegan.
Unfortunately, on Sept. 30, a federal appeals court approved an injunction blocking the Fearless Fund’s grants for women of color while the lawsuit goes through the system. Blum is suing Black women who are trying to give opportunities to others, and similar attacks against entities like education (think HBCUs) seem to be on the horizon.
Another challenge Black women are facing is the alarming numbers when it comes to deaths during childbirth. They are reportedly more than three times as likely to die giving birth than white women. Alarmingly, those numbers cut across economic and social status, as maternal mortality in the USA has been going up over the last 20 years. Pregnant Black women are at risk.
April Valentine was looking forward to giving birth and even hired a certified doula to advocate for her in the hospital while she was in labor. Valentine was in fine health when she checked into the hospital on a Monday in California. She began complaining of leg pain by Tuesday — her doula was not allowed in — and reportedly waited hours before a doctor tended to her. Valentine’s partner’s disturbing account is that her doctor broke her water without warning, and things quickly spiraled as she died while nurses failed to come to her aid. Unfortunately, there are many similar cases of Black women allegedly receiving substandard care. There is also the reality of women of color not being believed when they say something is wrong.
“In hospitals, especially for those patients who don’t have the resources, we become the guinea pigs for [residents],” said Tonya Lewis Lee, director of the Hulu documentary Aftershock, which examined Black maternal mortality. “Unfortunately, the people who have the least resources are treated by the people who have the least experience because they’re learning.” In August, Valentine’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Centinela Hospital in Los Angeles. While not commenting behind the shield of health privacy laws, Centinela announced it is shuttering its maternity ward at the end of October, citing “decreased demand.”
On a lighter note, Kennedy Rue sat down with uber-talented Issa Rae to discuss the star’s rise in Hollywood. Recently, Rae was heard in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and seen in the hit Barbie film. Then, there have been her own projects like the 14-times Emmy-nominated HBO series “Insecure” as well as executive producing “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and “Rap Sh!t.” Through it all, Rae has kept her creativity true to herself — and Black.
“Early on in my career when I was trying to break in… Black creators [and] producers who had been through the process, they were just like, ‘Add a white character… You gotta make it multicultural’ — all these coded things because they were speaking on their struggle,” Rae told REVOLT correspondent Rue. “And part of me resented that because in hindsight, I didn’t realize that they were trying to look out for me and trying to help me. But for me, it just felt kind of hater-y in a way. I think because I resented that, it just made me indignant in terms of making sure I wholly represented Black characters.”
Be sure to watch new episodes of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” every Friday at 5 p.m. ET via REVOLT’s app. Plus, peep a quick clip from this week’s episode below.
Closing the Wealth Gap with Blockchain
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
McDonald’s 2nd annual Shoot Your Shot competition shined the spotlight on fresh talent at REVOLT WORLD
The three day-competition saw 600 aspiring artists put their lyrics to the test. Read on to find out who won!
Lala Milan brings her "Free Medicinal Laughter" to the latest episode of "Receipts"
This week, the challenger who hoped to take Quincy Brown’s place on the “Receipts” throne was none other than comedian Lala Milan.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Quincy Brown vs. Lala Milan | 'Receipts'
On this all-new episode of “Receipts,” Lala Milan brings her “Free Medicinal Laughter” to compete against host Quincy Brown with Siana Altiise, their mysterious shopper. Presented by Walmart.
Our rich legacy of food and culture in Miami | ‘More Than That with Gia Peppers’
Gia Peppers ends this season’s journey in Miami chatting with chefs and owners Amaris Jones, and Akino and Jamila West about the history of American cooking, our legacy in cuisine, and food sustainability. Watch here!
Stephen A. Smith says Jada Pinkett Smith has “exceeded cruelty” with public remarks about marriage to Will Smith
Stephen has had enough of Pinkett Smith airing out details of her severed marriage to Will Smith that he says have emasculated the actor and lack any semblance of compassion.
Diddy: “The great thing about REVOLT WORLD is the unity, REVOLT is the place to be seen”
At the first-ever REVOLT WORLD in Atlanta, Georgia, Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs exclusively spoke to the REVOLT site about his dreams for the company, what he loved about the inaugural event and why Black people coming together at such events matter. Read here!
Yung Miami talks the growth of "Caresha Please" & an important lesson Diddy taught her at REVOLT WORLD
Ahead of the live taping of “Caresha Please” at REVOLT WORLD, Yung Miami discussed the hit show, not expecting its rapid growth, and Diddy. Get into the exclusive chat below!
These media powerhouses unite to tell the unfiltered truth about why owning our narrative matters
During the inaugural REVOLT WORLD, REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels hosted a fireside chat with Caroline Wanga, chief executive ofﬁcer (CEO) of ESSENCE, and Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, to discuss the reason Black voices need to be at the forefront of storytelling when it comes to sharing the many facets of Black culture.
Halftime Report | Deion Sanders' groundbreaking effect on college football
Deion Sanders’ five-year, $29.5 million contract should be considered a discount for Colorado given the value he’s injected into their school and community.
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 3: Young M.A, LaRussell, "Black Girl Stuff," and more cap off an amazing weekend
The final day of the inaugural event was no less action-packed thanks to high-energy competitions, live show broadcasts, and vital discussions on Black success.
How Tavonia Evans’ Guapcoin aims to close the racial wealth gap through blockchain
In this clip from “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we’re joined by Tavonia Evans, a seasoned tech expert and the founder of Guapcoin. As Tavonia discusses Guapcoin X Chain, an exciting new blockchain initiative, she dives into her journey from being told by her grandfather to dive into computers to becoming a beacon of financial empowerment and technological wisdom in the community. Watch!
YG reveals he’s ended his 4HUNNID music label
During his “Big Facts” Live panel at REVOLT WORLD on Sunday (Sept. 24), YG opened about why he decided to terminate his 4HUNNID label and more.
9 REVOLT WORLD attendees share their favorite moments of the event
“First off, I was so glad I was able to see ‘Caresha Please.’ I just love her! Ari and her were able to clear some things up and I am here for it!” one person said.
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 2 took it to a new level with Jeezy, "Caresha Please," Don Toliver, and more
The energy remained high at the Atlanta event on Saturday (Sept. 23).
Apple Music announces Usher as the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show headliner
Usher is bringing that A-Town heat to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024!
Shenseea wants her fellow creators to understand they're here for a reason: "Don't hold back"
“God put you on this Earth for a reason, so maximize it to your full potential,” Shenseea said in a message to her peers. Read the exclusive below.