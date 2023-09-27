Moderated by REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels during REVOLT WORLD weekend, Fearless Fund founders Arian Simone and Ayana Parsons conducted an insightful conversation about their mission to bridge the gap in venture capital funding for women of color founders as well as the American Alliance for Equal Rights’ federal lawsuit against the organization.
The chat inevitably touched upon the stark financial realities of Black-owned businesses and funding. Samuels kicked it off by revealing a jarring fact: Less than 1 percent of advertising dollars are allocated to Black-owned media. “It is super important that you have Black folks funding our people because if we don’t, nobody else will,” he shared.
Simone explained, “We’ve deployed over $26 million in the past few years. We’ve invested in over 41 businesses. We’ve awarded over 300 grants. We’ve done over $4 million in grant funding, and the list continues because we’ve raised more capital than that. That’s just what we deployed. On Aug. 2, we were served with a federal lawsuit by Edward Blum and his organization, American Alliance for Equal Rights. They are trying to stop millions and billions of dollars from getting into the hands of women and people of color.”
Notably, the panel took place just a few days before U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash’s landmark decision to turn down the request for an injunction against the Fearless Fund on Tuesday (Sept. 26). The ruling came amid heightened scrutiny of diversity initiatives in both academia and the corporate world.
In August, the American Alliance for Equal Rights, a group led by conservative activist Blum, filed a lawsuit against the Fearless Fund. The former alleged that the fund’s grant program for Black women engaged in “explicit racial exclusion.” Thrash, however, disagreed. He sided with the organization, stating their grant program falls under charitable giving — a form of protected speech under the First Amendment.
“This guy, Ed Blum, that got affirmative action turned over. He also went after some law firms for their diversity programs. Of course, he sued us. What he’s trying to do is erase any race-conscious decision-making in America,” Parsons shared. “So, I’ll let you know what that means for us. Who in this room went to an HBCU? We went to FAMU. If he’s successful, there may be no HBCUs.”
Elsewhere in the panel, Parsons emphasized that Blum’s attempts don’t just stop at the Fearless Fund, but potentially all Black-owned businesses. She continued, “He’s trying to eliminate all of that. If you’ve got contracts, NIL deals, if you’re an athlete, he’s coming after that. If you’re in media or entertainment… So that’s why I often tell people, you might see the news and think, ‘Oh, that’s too bad for those Black women.’ He’s coming for us. He’s coming for everything Black, and we must fight back, and we must stand up.”
Simone chimed in, “He is coming for your employment, and it’s not just him. Mind you, that is a face. He’s funded by billions of dollars. He has deep-pocketed supporters, so this is clearly just a hired face for a conservative, aggressive agenda.”
Samuels concluded the conversation with a powerful call to action. He emphasized, “We need everybody in this room to take it personal. I will tell you that I take it personal because everybody that they just named – all of those and all of those advertisers – are also people who fund REVOLT. So if they get taken down, then there may not be a REVOLT WORLD, and we cannot let that happen.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YG reveals he’s ended his 4HUNNID music label
Check out the official 2023 REVOLT WORLD schedule
Trending
Emmanuel Hudson had his eyes set on Quincy Brown’s crown for the latest episode of "Receipts"
Quincy Brown went head-to-head with comedian and actor Emmanuel Hudson for what was arguably the most hilarious installment of the series to date.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Tory Lanez says that his "head has always been held high" in first phone call from prison
The incarcerated artist also announced a deluxe edition of 2021’s ‘Alone At Prom.’
Web3 | Ice Cube's BIG3 league is centering innovative ownership opportunities within sports
“Ownership holds a lot of weight. It’s about reaping the rewards of your hard work, having a say in how things roll,” Ice Cube tells REVOLT in this “Web3” exclusive about giving fans a piece of the BIG3 pie.
Scotty ATL is achieving longevity with grillz by staying ahead of the curve
“I built my own lane… I’m just educating myself on a daily basis,” he told REVOLT in this exclusive interview for Black Business Month. Read up!
Breakdancing, an oft-ignored pillar of hip hop, is taking its rightful place in the spotlight
In celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday, we discuss the history of breaking, the art form serving as a voice for the marginalized and it being added to the 2024 Olympics. Read up!
Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Doechii sat with REVOLT for an exclusive interview and talked about her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, love for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, some of her favorite rap albums and much more. Read up!
Halftime Report | How Rucker Park culture transformed the legacies of hip hop and basketball
The late Greg Marius played matchmaker between basketball and hip hop, and the marriage is still going strong. In honor of hip hop’s 50th birthday, read our latest “Halftime Report” below.
Jaylen Brown: Hip hop has been an essential part of my growth as an athlete
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, REVOLT sat down with NBA star Jaylen Brown to discuss his career, the South’s impact on rap, the importance of Black media outlets and so much more. Read up!
Yo-Yo is happy hip hop's trailblazers are being recognized & loves how fearless today's female lyricists are
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Yo-Yo opened up about her outstanding career and the women who are holding down the fort today. “I think this generation is more fearless, they take less s**t, they say what they want, and they get it,” Yo-Yo stated in this exclusive interview. Read up!
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Clarks Originals x MAYDE WORLDWIDE Wallabee “Pacific Blue”
LA native and designer Aleali May teams up with Clarks Originals for a new collaboration.
Flau'jae is winning on and off the court with zero plans of slowing down
“I still feel like I haven’t scratched the surface of my capabilities… I just want to be the best version of myself,” she acknowledged in this exclusive interview for REVOLT. Read up!
Pride was the theme of the night at the inaugural Caribbean Music Awards
“This marks an important historic moment,” Wyclef Jean exclusively told REVOLT. “The Caribbean Music Awards created a bridge to unify all Caribbean artists and show the world that [we] are strong in numbers, as well as leaders of the culture.”
Happy 50th birthday, hip hop! A letter celebrating and thanking you on your big day
Happy 50th anniversary, hip hop. You’re on a tier where no tears should ever fall. My hope is that the millions of us forever enriched by your glory of the past 50 years continue to endure and inspire in your name over the next 50.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Looking back at 50 years of hip hop through four genre-defining sneakers
As we celebrate hip hop’s 50th year, let’s take a look at a few of the sneakers that have defined the genre.
7 Atlanta residents reveal what they’re most excited about for the first-ever REVOLT WORLD
“I love music and media and thoroughly enjoy observing panels,” one person said. “Also…I love to see our artists performing, so I’ll definitely be in attendance to see Babyface Ray perform!”