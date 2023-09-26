The revolution is being televised.

In October 2013, REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs went out on a mission and launched his own cable television network, REVOLT Media & TV, after realizing that Black culture didn’t have a solid space to be heard nor informed, and wanted to fill that much-needed gap.

As a well-known disruptor in music and entertainment for decades, this major move wasn’t new to him. Combs had a vision to create a company that celebrated the culture that has given the world so much influence, yet received so little respect by mainstream media – and here we are today.

Ten years later, what was dubbed as the “first channel of the social media age” is still going strong. But now, it’s helping young Black creators reach their dreams and build their own legacies not just with its programming, but in the live event space too.

“The mind of the Black creative is sent by God,” Combs exclusively told REVOLT at the first-ever REVOLT WORLD. “I know the Black man and woman are God, and it’s time for us to come together to be unapologetic Black creators. We need to be around people who look like us, talk like us, and have gone through the same obstacles as us in this world to be able to get our creativity seen.”

He added: “REVOLT is the platform you can come to get your creativity seen.”